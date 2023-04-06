✕ Close Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

Donald Trump has described his arrest and arraignment as an “unbelievable experience” and the “Best Day in History” – when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.

“As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

Despite his claims, he appeared glum when he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Now, Judge Juan Merchan is receiving dozens of threats after Mr Trump railed against him in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

Critics, including Fox News anchor Steve Doocy, accused Mr Trump of attempting to intimidate the judge.

Criticism appears to also be closer to home as Melania Trump’s apparent reason for skipping his post-arraignment speech was revealed. Former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Page Six that Melania’s “silence is deliberate”. “It is her weapon of choice and her protective armour,” she said.