Trump news – live: Trump calls arrest ‘Best Day in History’ as Melania’s arraignment speech reaction revealed
Former president Donald Trump has come under fire for lashing out at Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and their families
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Donald Trump has described his arrest and arraignment as an “unbelievable experience” and the “Best Day in History” – when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.
“As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.
Despite his claims, he appeared glum when he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.
Now, Judge Juan Merchan is receiving dozens of threats after Mr Trump railed against him in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
Critics, including Fox News anchor Steve Doocy, accused Mr Trump of attempting to intimidate the judge.
Criticism appears to also be closer to home as Melania Trump’s apparent reason for skipping his post-arraignment speech was revealed. Former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Page Six that Melania’s “silence is deliberate”. “It is her weapon of choice and her protective armour,” she said.
Trump Judge Juan Merchan receives ‘dozens’ of threats after arraignment
Judge Juan Merchan has received “dozens” of threats including phone calls, emails and letters since Donald Trump appeared in court for his arraignment.
Unnamed officials told NBC News that several unsubstantiated threats have been sent to Judge Merchan, his family and the Manhattan Criminal Court in the last day.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and other top officials in the DA’s office have also been targeted with threats, one of the sources said.
As a result, security has been ramped up for staff at the court and the DA’s office.
This comes as Mr Trump and his allies have launched multiple attacks on Mr Bragg and Judge Merchan in recent days – with Eric Trump even posting a photo of the judge’s daughter online.
What is Trump charged with and will he go to prison?
Donald Trump has officially been arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former US president to be a defendant in a criminal case.
Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in proceedings before New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the same judge who last year presided over the criminal tax fraud trial of two of the ex-president’s companies.
Andrew Feinberg examines the case and explains what happens next.
What is Trump charged with and will he go to prison?
Former president was hit with 34 felony charges at Tuesday’s arraignment
Trump signs off day by airing grievance against China
Donald Trump signed off the day on Wednesday by airing a new grievance against China.
The day after his arrest and arraignment on criminal charges, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to fume about the charges, claim he had “perhaps the Best Day in History” – and plug his new book.
His last post came at around midnight ET when he wrote: “China is trying to displace the U.S. Dollar as the NUMBER ONE CURRENCY throughout the World. Unthinkable three years ago!
“If this happens, and under Biden’s leadership it probably will, this would be the biggest defeat for our Country in its history. We will be reduced to SECOND TIER STATUS. AMAZING. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.
In pictures: Donald Trump surrenders to court
The journey from ex-president to formally accused criminal defendant has once again thrust the former president into the global spotlight he craves. The Trump Show is back.
Trump surrender in photos: Planes, limos and barricades as ex-president faces arrest
Every moment of Donald Trump’s journey from his Florida private club to a Manhattan courthouse has been carefully choreographed for maximum publicity.
The glaring omission from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump thanked his family for their support in a speech just hours after he was criminally charged in New York – but failed to mention his absent wife Melania.
The former first lady seemingly skipped the high-profile event at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday night, following her notable absence on the indictment trip to New York City.
Graeme Massie reports.
The glaring omission from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech
What is Melania Trump doing now?
Resurfaced video shows Trump denying Stormy Daniels payment while president
A 2018 video of Donald Trump denying the alleged hush payments made during the 2016 election campaign has surfaced.
On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made in three instances in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, including to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Video shows Trump denying hush money payment in 2018: ‘You’ll have to ask Michael’’
In 2018 video, Trump seen denying allegations while talking to reporters on Air Force One
All of the other major lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing
Josh Marcus and Louise Hall have catalogued all of the various investigations facing the former president.
Donald Trump under arrest: All the other major lawsuits he is also facing
Former president has fumed that the investigations – and now his criminal indictment – are politically motivated
Central Park Five member takes out full page ad on Trump
A member of the Central Park Five has responded to Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest by taking out a full-page advertisement, similar to the former president’s call for their execution more than 30 years ago.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Central Park Five member takes out full page ad on Trump arrest
‘On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response,’ Yusef Salaam says
Mary Trump says of uncle: ‘We saw humiliation’
Mary Trump, the niece of former president Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that a five-second video of her uncle walking into the Manhattan courtroom was all that was needed to “figure out his state of mind”.
“And during that brief glimpse, we saw the uncertainty, the fear, and the humiliation,” Ms Trump tweeted.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Mary Trump says uncle Donald gave away his terror for one brief moment outside court
Trump pleads not guilty to all charges during appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court
Recap: Shamed ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 charges
Donald Trump, who just over two years ago sat atop the United States executive branch as the 45th president, has been formally charged with 34 felonies relating to falsifying business records around hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges during an appearance in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.
Andrew Feinberg and Bevan Hurley filed this report.
Trump under arrest: Shamed ex-president pleads not guilty to hush money charges
Defiant then deflated, Donald Trump has become the first president to be criminally indicted.
