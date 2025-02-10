Trump gloats as Taylor Swift booed at Super Bowl and backs Elon Musk’s government cuts: Live
President mocks pop superstar after she is jeered by Philadelphia Eagles fans in New Orleans
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump became the first sitting president ever to attend the Super Bowl in person on Sunday as he jetted into New Orleans to see the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, relishing the occasion not least because pop superstar Taylor Swift was booed by fans when her face appeared on the jumbotron in the Caesar’s Superdome.
The president posted a clip of the incident on Truth Social and wrote: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.
“She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”
Before the game, the president gave an interview to Bret Baier of Fox News, which he used to double-down on his support for billionaire Elon Musk’s increasingly controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in its efforts to strip back waste in the federal government, denying that Musk had anything to gain from his activities.
After leaving the game early, the president told reporters joining him aboard Air Force One that February 9 would now be remembered as “Gulf of America Day” in honour of his decision to rename the body of water more commonly known as the Gulf of Mexico.
Trump takes questions on Canada, Gaza and diversity aboard Air Force One
Departing Louisiana, the president was grilled by the press pack on a range of issues from his pardoning of the Capitol rioters (“a great thing for humanity”) to Canada, Gaza, diversity in the NFL and his hatred of “woke” Kennedy Center arts events that he has never actually attended.
He was joined by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who had this to say on pressuring Google Maps and Apple Maps on renaming the Gulf of Mexico – not an issue Trump was elected on, unlike, say, bringing down the price of groceries.
Trump leaves big game early after backing losing team
Here’s the president confidently predicting a Chiefs win in his pre-game interview, which did not come to pass.
“I hate to do it but.. I watched this great quarterback who has a phenomenal wife. She’s a MAGA fan… she’s a great person. I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I’d have to go with Kansas City,” he said, referring to Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.
Ultimately it was the Philadelphia Eagles that won the day, as they did in 2018 during Trump’s first term, after which multiple members of the team chose not to attend the customary invitation to the White House that is extended to all Super Bowl champions.
Whether they will do so again this time remains to be seen.
Here’s Mike Bedigan on Trump leaving the great occasion more than an hour early.
Trump leaves Super Bowl early after backing the losing team
The president was pictured getting back onboard Air Force One more than an hour before the conclusion of the Big Game
Trump to slap 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
En route to the Super Bowl, which he became the first ever sitting president to attend in person, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he will formally announce plans for the U.S. to implement tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and aluminum, the first salvo in what could be the beginning of a global trade war.
John Bowden reports.
Trump to slap 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
Latest move could put Canada and Mexico back in conflict with Trump after he delayed previous actions
‘He’s so into it’: Trump backs Musk’s DOGE in Super Bowl interview
Before the game, the president gave an interview to Bret Baier of Fox News, a tradition begun by George W Bush and continued by Barack Obama but abandoned in the Joe Biden era.
Trump used the sitdown with Baier to double-down on his support for billionaire Elon Musk’s increasingly controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in its efforts to strip back waste in the federal government, denying that Musk had anything to gain from his activities.
John Bowden has more.
‘He’s so into it’: Trump backs Musk’s DOGE in Super Bowl interview
Trump once again dismisses idea that billionaire Musk could reap financial gain from powerful DOGE position
Trump gloats Taylor Swift ‘BOOED out of the stadium’ at Super Bowl
Good morning!
Despite backing the losing side, Donald Trump relished his trip to the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, not least because pop superstar Taylor Swift was booed by fans when her face appeared on the jumbotron in the Caesar’s Superdome.
The president posted a clip of the incident on his Truth Social platform from the Libs of Tik Tok account and wrote: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.
“She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”
He also had this complaint to make to the NFL about the big game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles prevent the Kansas City Chiefs securing a historic “three-peat” with a 40-22 win.
Here’s more on Swift from Mike Bedigan.
‘The world is healing’: Trump’s joy as Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl
During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the president posted a screenshot on his social media platform Truth Social from an account called Libs of TikTok
ICYMI: Trump signs order prioritizing US ‘resettlement’ of white South Africans over ‘discrimination’
After years of railing against immigrants coming to America, Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to prioritize the U.S. resettlement of white South African “refugees” suffering from what he called “government-sponsored race-based discrimination.”
Trump also shut down all federal funding for the country, much of which is used to battle AIDS.
Afrikaners, who largely benefitted as white people from the historically racial discriminatory system of apartheid in South Africa, would be resettled in America through the U.S. refugee program.
Trump suspended the resettlement program by executive order on his first day in office.
Trump accused the South African government in his order of discriminating against the white Afrikaans, descendants of the largely Dutch colonists who arrived in the country in the 1600s.
Migrants arriving at Guantánamo Bay are entering a ‘legal black hole’, refugee groups warn
Immigration advocacy groups are asking Trump administration officials to release the identities of the more than three dozen migrants that they’ve sent to the U.S. Naval Base at Guantánamo Bay out of concern they are being sent to a “legal black hole.”
Ariana Baio reports:
Migrants arriving at Guantánamo Bay are in a ‘legal black hole’ refugee groups warn
Immigration advocacy groups and lawyers are asking the government for greater transparency on the undocumented immigrants brought to the detention center at Guantánamo Bay
Inside the Trump administration hiring process where hundreds of applicants are rejected for lack of loyalty
Potential hires have been scrutinized for whether they’ve ever made a comment critical of Trump or worked for an antagonist. Applicants are also asked whether they side with Trump’s views on issues such as Ukraine, NATO, the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the Republican’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, sources familiar with the process told The Wall Street Journal.
Josh Marcus reports:
Hundreds of Trump administration applicants are rejected for lack of loyalty
Candidates asked about view on January 6 riots and NATO membership
Most people approve of Trump's deportation plan: poll
More than half of Americans say they approve of Trump’s mass deportation program, according to a new CBS News poll.
Approximately 59 percent of respondents said they approve of his plan, which includes massive immigration raids in large cities, restricting asylum access, using Guantanamo Bay to hold migrants and more.
Forty-one percent of respondents said they disapprove
'Even bigger than the Super Bowl': Gulf of America Day
Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9 “Gulf of America Day” as Air Force One flew over the Gulf of Mexico – recently renamed to Gulf of America.
While en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump signed the proclamation, making it the first Gulf of America Day.
The president called the event, “Even bigger than the Super Bowl”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments