Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump was handed a key legal victory on Monday as justices on the US Supreme Court ruled he could appear on this year’s ballot papers, overturning a ground-breaking decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court, which had found on 19 December that the candidate should be ineligible to run for the White House again or take part in the state’s primary.

Colorado justices cited an anti-insurrectionist clause housed within Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, a finding that in turn led Maine and Illinois to follow suit.

America’s highest court heard oral arguments on Mr Trump’s appeal on 8 February, with the justices strongly signalling their support for his arguments.

In the end, the decision to permit the Republican to compete was unanimous.

In other news, a report has claimed that Mr Trump’s White House was rife with prescription medication between 2017 and 2021 and the candidate has claimed victory in the North Dakota GOP caucus, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote, setting himself up nicely for Super Tuesday where he again faces off against Nikki Haley in 15 states.