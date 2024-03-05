Trump celebrates Supreme Court’s Colorado ruling as report claims his White House ‘awash with speed’: Live
Justices reverse state’s decision to exclude him from vote in accordance with 14th Amendment clause barring insurrectionists from holding public office as report claims drugs rife among Republican’s administration
Trump rants about upcoming immunity battle following Supreme Court decision
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump was handed a key legal victory on Monday as justices on the US Supreme Court ruled he could appear on this year’s ballot papers, overturning a ground-breaking decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court, which had found on 19 December that the candidate should be ineligible to run for the White House again or take part in the state’s primary.
Colorado justices cited an anti-insurrectionist clause housed within Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, a finding that in turn led Maine and Illinois to follow suit.
America’s highest court heard oral arguments on Mr Trump’s appeal on 8 February, with the justices strongly signalling their support for his arguments.
In the end, the decision to permit the Republican to compete was unanimous.
In other news, a report has claimed that Mr Trump’s White House was rife with prescription medication between 2017 and 2021 and the candidate has claimed victory in the North Dakota GOP caucus, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote, setting himself up nicely for Super Tuesday where he again faces off against Nikki Haley in 15 states.
Trump reiterates mass deportation threat: ‘We’ll start with the bad ones’
The Republican assured Newsmax last night that he would indeed be a dictator “on Day One” and threatened the mass deportation of illegal immigrants from the southern border, also proposing to give “immunity” to local police officers so that they can act as they see fit (i.e. brutally) with impunity.
I wouldn’t go waving through any immunity rulings any time soon if I were you, Supreme Court justices...
Trump administration was ‘awash with speed’ and prescription drugs, report says
Wow. The White House Medical Unit operated “like the Wild West” during Trump’s administration according to a new report, with controlled substances allegedly dished out to administration staff with a serious lack of oversight.
Drugs including Ambien and Provigil, which are used to treat excessive sleepiness, were dished out without verifying the identities of patients,the report from the Defence Department’s inspector general states
Staff members reportedly told Rolling Stone that the White House was “awash with speed” between 2017 and 2021, with prescription medication used by those to deal with the uniquely stressful job of serving the Trump administration.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Greg Abbott rules himself out as Trump’s VP
With the southern border likely to be central to this year’s presidential election battle, Texas’s governor has said he will not be The Donald’s veep (assuming he sows up the Republican nomination).
Here’s more from Katie Hawkinson.
What the Supreme Court ruling means for Donald Trump
The challenges to Trump’s ballot eligibility have ended after the Supreme Court ruled states did not have the authority to remove him under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Here’s what that means for his candidacy as we enter Super Tuesday, courtesy of Ariana Baio.
Trump hails Supreme Court ballot ruling in unhinged Mar-a-Lago speech
In a topic-ranging rant aired from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump thanked the Supreme Court for their decision on Monday, falsely asserting, among other things, that states wanted to remove him from the ballot because of his well-performing polling numbers, rather than, say, because he is an insurrectionist unfit for office.
Ariana Baio was watching.
Recap: Supreme Court says Trump can stay on 2024 ballots
In case you missed the big news yesterday, the US Supreme Court has determined that Trump can remain on 2024 presidential election ballots across the country, marking a reversal of a landmark Colorado court decision that found him constitutionally ineligible because of his actions on 6 January 2021.
But the justices ignored the question at the heart of the case, which revolves around whether then-President Trump “engaged in insurrection” by fuelling a mob that stormed the US Capitol.
Monday’s ruling did not include any discussion on the central premise of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, as well as decisions from officials in Illinois and Maine. The justices instead determined that only Congress – not states – has the authority to disqualify candidates for federal office.
Alex Woodward has more.
Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday
Setting himself up nicely for what is widely expected to be a clean sweep for him on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucus on Monday night, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote.
The former president appeared on the ballot alongside ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley, pastor Ryan Binkley – who suspended his campaign – and little-known businessman David Stuckenberg.
Trump finished first in voting conducted at all 12 of the state’s caucus sites.
Here he is cheering his win on Truth Social...
...And here’s Ariana Baio’s report.
Key race: California’s US Senate seat
In the wake of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death, the race to replace her seat has come down to three Democratic Representatives and two Republicans, one of them a former baseball star — with voters deciding which pair of candidates will proceed to the November ballot on Tuesday.
This race comes after Senator Laphonza Butler, who took over Ms Feinstein’s seat, decided against running for the full term. The state’s Senate primary race, set to happen on Super Tuesday, will determine which two candidates will advance to the November election. Voters will see all candidates on the same ballot, regardless of party.
The candidates include Democrats Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, all currently serving in Congress, and Republican Steve Garvey, a former major league baseball player. Businessman and attorney Eric Early is also standing as a Republican.
Read on...
What to watch out for on Super Tuesday
The most important date in the US primary calendar arrives on Tuesday 5 March as voters in 15 states and one territory get their chance to have their say on their preferred candidates for the presidency.
While the race to be each party’s presidential nominee is all but decided, there are down-ballot votes that could prove more nail-biting...
Texas governor rules himself out as Trump’s vice-president
Texas governor Greg Abbott cleared the air about his potential as Donald Trump’s pick for the vice-presidency during an interview on Sunday.
Cecilia Vega, a correspondent for 60 Minutes, asked Mr Abbott if he was interested in being the former president’s number two.
“No,” the governor said.
Ms Vega’s question came after Mr Trump said the Texas governor is “absolutely” a contender for the vice presidency on Thursday. The former president’s comment came during a visit to the US-Mexico border in Texas – while there, he echoed Nazi propaganda and purported a lie that migrants speak languages “nobody speaks”.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
