Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee to make criminal referrals to DoJ as special counsel issues first subpoenas
Former president Donald Trump remains underfire for comments about terminating the Constitution
January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.
Meanwhile, Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.
“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his GOP counterpart in Louisiana has this to say: “The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted, but the Constitution can’t be suspended.”
While speaking on CNN, however, Sen Cornyn’s assessment of Trump’s posturing fell along the same lines as Sen John Thune and Sen Rick Scott, who both refused to say whether the ex-president should be prevented from his bid for the White House. The Senate Minority Whip admitted that for other potential candidates this was “a golden opportunity”.
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has commented on former President Donald Trump’s calls for the termination of the Constitution.
“Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the constitution should somehow be suspended or not followed seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States,” he said.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia notes that Mr McConnelll doesn’t say Mr Trump’s comments disqualify him from running for the presidency.
Jury deliberations continue in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Jurors started deliberating Monday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, weighing charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.
Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley
Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.
Alley died of cancer at the age of 71. She was a vocal supporter of the former US President.
On Monday (5 December), Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!”
Peony Hirwani reports.
Mar-a-Lago papers: Trump facing peril
As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact.
But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an inquiry focused on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks not only by the Justice Department‘s appointment of a special counsel with a reputation for aggressiveness but also by the removal of a Trump-requested independent arbiter in the case and by judges’ unequivocal rejection of his lawyers’ arguments.
It’s impossible to predict how much longer the investigation will last or whether the Justice Department will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer shielded from prosecution the way he was as president, and some legal experts regard the Mar-a-Lago investigation as centered on more straightforward factual and legal questions than the prior probes he has dealt with.
Watch: Family of police officer who defended Capitol refuse to shake Mitch McConnell’s hand
Jan 6 special counsel issues first subpoenas
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin for any and all communications with former President Donald Trump, his campaign, and a long list of aides and allies, The Washington Post reports.
The three states were central to the former president’s attempt to remain in power after the 2020 election.
Requests for records arrived in Dane County, Wisconsin; Maricopa County, Arizona; and Wayne County, Michigan last week, and in Milwaukee on Monday, officials told the Post.
These are the first known subpoenas issued by Mr Smith, who last month was named as a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland with purview over the January 6 Capitol attack case and the criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Stunning details of Trump’s attempted ‘coup’ were revealed in the Jan 6 hearings... now come the criminal referrals
“January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after January 6, to overthrow the government.”
So spoke Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson in June, as the Jan 6 committee held its first televised meeting into the events that befell the building the nation’s elected officials were sitting in just 18 months earlier, as Donald Trump and his supporters tried to prevent Joe Biden taking office.
Now the committee is preparing to make criminal referrals.
Romney calls Trump RINO
Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that Donald Trump’s calls to terminate the Constitution take him “from being MAGA to being RINO”, stressing that the Republican Party is the party of the Constitution.
Former FBI and social media executives reject GOP allegations of improper contact between Twitter, FBI
Recently minted Twitter owner Elon Musk says the company’s prior management team’s work liaising with political campaigns and the US government amounted to an egregious violation of the US Constitution’s freedom of speech guarantees.
Former president Donald Trump says the company’s October 2020 decision to temporarily restrict sharing of an unflattering story about Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden proves the last presidential election (which he lost) was tainted by “massive and widespread fraud and deception” that should be remedied by “termination” of the US Constitution and reinstating him as president.
But national security experts and former social media executives who spoke to The Independent in the days following Mr Musk’s leaking of internal company documents to a sympathetic former Rolling Stone journalist say the limited excerpts of the documents revealed in a lengthy Twitter thread late Friday show nothing out of the ordinary — and nothing even close to what Mr Musk alleges.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent.
Jan 6 criminal referral news comes as Congress awards medals to officers who defended Capitol
The January 6 committee announced criminal referrals at almost the exact moment that Congress was awarding Congressional Gold Medals to officers who defended the Capitol when it came under attack.
