January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.

Meanwhile, Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.

“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his GOP counterpart in Louisiana has this to say: “The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted, but the Constitution can’t be suspended.”

While speaking on CNN, however, Sen Cornyn’s assessment of Trump’s posturing fell along the same lines as Sen John Thune and Sen Rick Scott, who both refused to say whether the ex-president should be prevented from his bid for the White House. The Senate Minority Whip admitted that for other potential candidates this was “a golden opportunity”.