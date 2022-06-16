Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting.

The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday.

He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students.

Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address.

“Trump danced at the NRA convention. Their little bodies aren’t even in the ground. And he’s f*****g dancing,” Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist, tweeted.

European media director of Human Rights Watch Andrew Stroehlein wrote, “The bodies of the children shot dead in Uvalde aren’t even buried yet, and Trump is dancing at an NRA gun celebration”.

Paul Castro, the superintendent of A+UP Charter School in Houston, Texas whose son was shot and killed in a road rage incident, said Mr Trump’s suggestions to prevent further school shootings were “disingenuous” and “hypocritical”.

(Getty Images)

Texas School Shooting NRA (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He told the Texas Tribune that “it makes me mad at the same politicians saying the same thing that they have been saying since” the Columbine school shooting in 1999.

“Armed police were on the premises and didn’t go in and now you want Ms Smith in elementary school to take a shot?” Mr Castro added. “It’s disingenuous and a lie and it stops politicians from taking responsibility. It is hypocrisy at its worst.”