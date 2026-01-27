TikTok accused of suppressing bad Trump news after new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused TikTok of suppressing content critical of Donald Trump, initiating a review to determine if the platform's content moderation practices violate state law.

TikTok, in response, attributed the issues to a "systems failure".

The accusation follows last week's finalization of a deal by TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to establish a majority US-owned joint venture.

This new entity aims to secure US data and avert a ban on the popular short-video app, a move that was praised by Mr Trump.

ByteDance stated that TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC would safeguard US user data, applications, and algorithms through enhanced data privacy and cybersecurity measures.

"Following TikTok's sale to a Trump-aligned business group, our office has received reports, and independently confirmed instances, of suppressed content critical of President Trump," Newsom's office announced on X, without providing further details.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has accused TikTok of suppressing critical content of Donald Trump ( Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images )

"Gavin Newsom is launching a review of this conduct and is calling on the California Department of Justice to determine whether it violates California law," the statement added.

A TikTok representative pointed to a previous statement, attributing the problems to a data centre power outage.

"It would be inaccurate to report that this is anything but the technical issues we've transparently confirmed," the representative said.

The joint venture explained that users might experience bugs, slower load times, or timed-out requests when posting new content due to the outage's impact.

"While the network has been recovered, the outage caused a cascading systems failure that we've been working to resolve," it stated on X prior to Mr Newsom's remarks.

The recent deal marks a significant moment for TikTok, which has faced years of scrutiny from the US government over national security and privacy concerns under both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden.

Mr Newsom, a Democrat, and Mr Trump, a Republican, have a history of mutual criticism. Mr Trump, who boasts over 16 million followers on his personal TikTok account, has previously credited the app with aiding his 2024 election campaign.

Under the terms of the deal, American and global investors will hold 80.1 per cent of the venture, with ByteDance retaining 19.9 per cent.

Cloud computing giant Oracle, private equity group Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX will each hold a 15 per cent stake as managing investors.

A White House official confirmed that both the US and Chinese governments had approved the agreement.