✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has released a second iteration of his NFT trading cards, leading to mockery online.

The former president announced on Tuesday 18 April that he was selling another series of the NFT trading cards he released this past December.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The second series of cards consists of eight different NFTS, all priced at $99. But on Twitter, people derided the new illustrations.

The release comes as a judge ruled that Mr Trump’s rape case against E Jean Carroll will go ahead as planned next week – knocking back the former president’s request for a delay.

In other issues, Mr Trump’s battle with rival Republican Ron DeSantis continues to ramp up.

A super PAC supporting the Florida governor released a television ad accusing Mr Trump of “stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook”.

Mr Trump fired back on Truth Social on Monday, fuming that “Ron DeSanctus” was spreading “Democrat Disinformation!”