Trump news – live: Bannon and Flynn condemn NFT trading card announcement as approval ratings sink
The former president’s approval ratings haven’t been this low since 2015, a new poll found
Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests
Former president Donald Trump’s “major announcement” of a line of digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters, was met with widespread ridicule, including from his allies and supporters, as well as President Joe Biden.
A post on his Truth Social account on 15 December announced “limited edition cards” featuring “amazing ART” from his “life and career” in the form of NFTs.
His announcement followed recent polling showing his favourability dropping to its lowest level since 2015, while a separate poll from the Wall Street Journal found that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing the one-term president among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
The poll, released on Wednesday from Quinnipiac University, found that just 31 per cent of registered voters surveyed hold a favourable opinion of the twice-impeached president, with 59 per cent holding an unfavourable view.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol fuelled by his ongoing election lies will hold a hearing on Monday to vote on criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice. Committee members have indicated that they believe Mr Trump is guilty of obstruction, among other potential crimes.
Steve Bannon hammers Trump trading cards announcement: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
Far-right former advisers Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon have joined widespread criticism from the right against former president Trump’s “major announcement” of a line of digital cards featuring illustrations of himself.
“I can’t do this anymore,” Mr Bannon.
“Whoever, what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago, and I love the folks down there, but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today,” he added.
Mr Flynn said: “Whoever advised him on that, I’d fire them immediately.”
Georgia, NH latest states to ban TikTok from state computers
Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire on Thursday immediately banned the use of TikTok and popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by their state governments, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users’ personal information.
Both Republican governors banned the messaging app WeChat and other apps owned by Chinese firm Tencent. Sununu went further, banning apps owned by Chinese firm Alibaba and telecommunications hardware and smartphones made by Chinese firms including Huawei and ZTE.
Kemp also banned Telegram, saying its Russian control poses similar risks.
Read more:
Former President Donald Trump issued blanket orders against Chinese tech companies that sought to block new users from downloading WeChat and TikTok in 2020, but lost in court. President Joe Biden has taken a narrower approach, ordering a Commerce Department review of security concerns. U.S. officials and the company are now in talks over a possible agreement that would resolve American security concerns.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention on the growing continent.
Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellinand Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
“I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said.
The visit will be Biden’s first to sub-Saharan Africa of his presidency. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
In the first two years of his presidency, Biden’s international travel has focused on Asia and Europe, as he sought to recalibrate his foreign policy to put greater focus on the Indo-Pacific. He has also had to deal with the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, did not make it to Africa during his COVID-19-shadowed presidency in which he made no foreign visits during his final 11 months. Trump was the first since Ronald Reagan not to visit the continent during his presidency.
Read more:
VIDEO: Rep Adam Kinzinger says Trump is ‘guilty of a crime’ ahead of Jan 6 criminal referrals
‘Trump wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a Superman shirt'
Following Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s selling digital trading cards, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted that “Trump wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a Superman shirt under his actual shirt. Aides talked him out of it (and then Meadows devoted several lines in his book to claiming it hadn’t happened). So instead he does it virtually and tries to make money off it”.
Mr Trump was admitted to Walter Reed hospital with Covid-19 during the 2020 campaign.
Trump attacks ‘LameStream media’ for polls that found his approval rating had dropped to lowest level since 2015
Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Thursday night to go on a tear against the so-called “LameStream media” after several news outlets reported on recent national polling that found his approval rating had dropped to a seven-year low.
“This is the McLaughlin & Associates POLL that just came out and which got it right in 2016 & 2020 (with margins for theft and cheating), unlike The WSJ, NBC Fake News, ABC Fake News, Fake Polling FOX NEWS, the dying and very sickly USA Today, and most others in the LameStream Media. In other words, it is REAL POLLING,” posted the former president while sharing a screenshot of the results from a poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates that was apparently sourced by his own leadership PAC, Save America, based on the image’s footnote.
“As you can see, we are leading by a lot, despite the never ending Communist (Democrat) WEAPONIZED ATTACKS on me and the GREAT PATRIOTS OF MAGA. More to come!!!” added the ex-president.
VIDEO: Donald Trump Unveils NFT Trading Cards Collection
Capitol rioter who boasted about attacking ‘rookie cop’ jailed for 14 months
A man who admitted to attacking a “rookie cop” during the Capitol riot has been sentenced to 14 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.
Troy Sargent, 38, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a District of Columbia court on Monday.
He was convicted on felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the attack on the Capitol, as well as civil disorder and four related misdemeanours, according to the Justice Department.
Sargent pleaded guilty to the charges on 27 June 2022.
Sargent’s attorney asked for him to be given six months followed by two years of supervised release, according to court documents.
“Troy Sargent has clearly acknowledged the harm he caused, both to the Court and to his family,” his lawyer said in a sentencing memo. “He has truly accepted responsibility by making significant changes in his behavior.”
Federal prosecutors had asked for a 27-month sentence.
According to court documents, Sargent was among the rioters who attempted to disrupt Congress on 6 January 2021. Around 2.30pm that day, he reportedly stepped out of a crowd of protesters and slapped a US Capitol Police Officer.
Read more:
Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ on trading cards by listing his recent achievements
President Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” that he is launching a line of NFT trading cards on Thursday with a list of his own recent major announcements.
In a tweet from his campaign account, Mr Biden wrote “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too...” Those announcements include the Respect for Marriage Act, the prisoner swap that brought Brittney Griner home from incarceration in Russia, and falling gas prices.
Mr Biden did not announce his own line of trading cards, which is what Mr Trump did on Thursday morning after teasing a “major announcement” that had political observers speculating about various possibilities related to his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.
The trading cards, which are priced at $99, are available at collecttrumpcards.com. They depict the former president as a superhero, a racecar driver, a golfer, a law enforcement agent on ranch, and an astronaut.
Read more:
Republican tries to defend Trump’s ‘sense of humour’
A Republican colleague of former president Donald Trump has jumped to his defence after the one-time president was widely mocked for hyping up a “major announcement” that involved selling digital trading cards of himself.
Appearing on Fox Business, Republican Kentucky congressman James Comer said: “Well, the president is one of the world’s greatest marketers.”
“He has a huge sense of humour. I know nothing about digital trading cards, but I’m pretty sure they’ll be very popular back home in Kentucky.”
Read more:
