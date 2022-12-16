✕ Close Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests

Former president Donald Trump’s “major announcement” of a line of digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters, was met with widespread ridicule, including from his allies and supporters, as well as President Joe Biden.

A post on his Truth Social account on 15 December announced “limited edition cards” featuring “amazing ART” from his “life and career” in the form of NFTs.

His announcement followed recent polling showing his favourability dropping to its lowest level since 2015, while a separate poll from the Wall Street Journal found that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing the one-term president among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

The poll, released on Wednesday from Quinnipiac University, found that just 31 per cent of registered voters surveyed hold a favourable opinion of the twice-impeached president, with 59 per cent holding an unfavourable view.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol fuelled by his ongoing election lies will hold a hearing on Monday to vote on criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice. Committee members have indicated that they believe Mr Trump is guilty of obstruction, among other potential crimes.