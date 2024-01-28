Trump news live: E Jean Carroll ‘elated’ after $83m defamation verdict
Former president reacts furiously on Truth Social with baseless attack on Biden
E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation
An overjoyed E Jean Carroll cried and hugged her attorneys in a New York courtroom after a jury delivered an $83m verdict against Donald Trump on Friday.
Ms Carroll declined to speak as she left the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, but left no doubt about how she was feeling in a one-word post on X.
“Elation!!!” the former Elle advice columnist wrote.
After a trial notable for tense exchanges between Mr Trump’s defence lawyer Alina Habba and Judge Lewis Kaplan, the former president was ordered to pay the writer $11m towards a reputation repair programme, $7.3m in other compensatory damages, and punitive damages of $65m.
Mr Trump was not in court for the verdict, departing Lower Manhattan in his motorcade shortly before the verdict was read. Earlier in the day he stormed out of court during closing arguments but returned for the defence summation.
Meanwhile, Judge Kaplan advised jurors never to disclose they served on this jury, and the former president raged online.
The former president testified for just three minutes on Thursday under strict guidelines as to what he could say as a previous jury already found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll.
George Conway: ‘I had a very emotional reaction’
George Conway, the conservative lawyer and fierce Trump critic, said he had a “very emotional reaction” after the former president was ordered to pay $83m in damages to E Jean Carroll.
Mr Conway played a pivotal role in the defamation case coming to trial. He introduced Ms Carroll to her lead attorney Roberta Kaplan, a fact the former Elle advice columnist referred to during her testimony.
In an interview with CNN, Mr Conway said he felt overwhelmed when the jury verdict came in.
“I had a very emotional reaction,” he told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
“I was not surprised, because I felt all along that a just verdict would be on the order of 75 to 100 million, possibly even more. But to actually see justice done in this case, I found it quite moving, and I confess I had to go out and take a walk to compose myself.”
Mr Conway said the $83m award to Ms Carroll was “staggering” but well merited.
“It brings to mind the old saying, the saying attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King—the moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice.
“Well, litigation is a part of that. Litigation takes a long time; it takes a long time to bring someone to justice both civilly and criminally. But when justice comes, it comes with a bang.”
‘Elation!!!’
An overjoyed E Jean Carroll hugged her attorneys in court after a jury delivered an $83m verdict against Donald Trump on Friday.
Ms Carroll declined to speak as she left the federal court in lower Manhattan, but left no doubt about how she was feeling in a one-word post on X.
“Elation!!!” the former Elle advice columnist posted.
Nikki Haley responds to $83m defamation verdict
Nikki Haley has said “America can do better” after her Republican presidential rival Donald Trump was ordered to pay $83m for defaming E Jean Carroll.
Ms Haley posted on X that Mr Trump’s legal battles were a distraction from the serious issues facing the United States.
“Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages,” Ms Haley wrote in the Friday night post.
“We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”
Giuliani targets Donald Trump for ‘unpaid legal fees’ in new bankruptcy filing
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has listed a claim against the one-term president over unpaid legal fees in a new bankruptcy filing.
The ex-New York City mayor includes a “possible claim for unpaid legal fees against Donald J Trump.” in the 26 January filing, which states that the amount is “undetermined.”
Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month, days after a federal judge ordered him to “immediately” pay more than $148m to a pair of Georgia election workers a jury determined he defamed.
Mr Giuliani represented Mr Trump in a string of unsuccessful lawsuits contesting the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Rudy Giuliani targets Trump for ‘unpaid legal fees’ in new filing
Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month after he was ordered to pay $148m to Georgia election workers he defamed
