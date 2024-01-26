Trump trial to hear closing statements in E Jean Carroll case after ex-president’s testimony: Live
Republican appeared under oath in New York on Thursday afternoon but was frustrated by restrictions on what he was allowed to say
Donald Trump testified on Thursday afternoon in his defamation trial in New York in the second case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll.
The former president was under strict guidelines as to what he could say and answered only a handful of questions.
A previous jury has already found Mr Trump liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and for subsequently defaming her.
Judge Lewis Kaplan reminded his lawyer Alina Habba that the former president was not allowed to argue against that on the stand — hence his short appearance in which the defandant appeared frustrated.
He continues to vigorously deny the allegations and, on Thursday night, unleashed yet another slew of attacks on Truth Social against the former Elle magazine columnist.
Mr Trump has meanwhile rejected a draft resolution submitted to the Republican National Committee to recognise him as the GOP’s “presumptive nominee” in the wake of his victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary on Tuesday over his last remaining opponent Nikki Haley.
The front-runner said it was in the best interests of “party unity” that he continue the primaries and win “the old fashioned way”.
Recap: Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial
Hours after firing off dozens of Truth Social posts attacking E Jean Carroll, Donald Trump appeared (briefly) on the witness stand on Thursday in a trial that will determine how much he owes her for defamation.
Before he was called to the stand, US district judge Lewis Kaplan instructed the former president’s attorney that she can only ask him whether he stands by his previous deposition testimony and if he has ever instructed anyone to hurt Carroll.
While the jury was out of the room, as the judge and attorneys discussed what he could actually say, Trump interrupted Habba to repeat that he never met Carroll and doesn’t know her.
The judge told him to keep his voice down and told him he was not permitted to speak.
And in an extraordinarily brief exchange after only three questions from his attorney, Trump testified that he stands by his previous deposition “100 per cent”.
Alex Woodward and Ariana Baio have been following the trial and filed this report.
Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial
The former president is barred from disputing earlier judgments that he sexually assaulted or defamed her
Trump rejects resolution to make him Republican Party’s ‘presumptive nominee’
A resolution presented to the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Thursday to declare Donald Trump the party's presumptive presidential nominee was abruptly withdrawn hours later after objections from Trump himself.
The RNC, which oversees GOP elections, had been set to consider the proposal next week to declare the former president the party's “presumptive nominee” for the White House as pressure mounts on his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, to drop out.
Trump ally David Bossie circulated a draft resolution to fellow RNC committee members that could have been voted on next week at the group's winter meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
News of the withdrawal came shortly after Trump posted on his Truth Social site that, while he "greatly" appreciated the notion, he felt, “for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the 'Old Fashioned' way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX”.
The measure said it “declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of president of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024”.
On Tuesday, after Haley finished second to Trump in New Hampshire, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said that while she felt the former ambassador had “run a great campaign”, Republicans “need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump”.
Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote
Donald Trump may have resoundingly won the New Hampshire primary, but the race’s exit polls revealed demographic weak spots in his voter appeal.
Mr Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary by an 11-point margin. Ever since he jumped into the race, Mr Trump has maintained a sizable lead among his GOP competitors. His recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have underscored his popularity among Republicans, but they have also uncovered some weaknesses.
Kelly Rissman reports on what they are:
Donald Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote
New Hampshire voters with high incomes and college degrees tended to support Ms Haley over Mr Trump, polls show
Why Nancy Mace wanted to be punched in face on Jan 6
The January 6 insurrection took place just three days into representative Nancy Mace’s congressional career.
Wanting to hit the ground running in Washington, the South Carolina freshman came up with an idea to “get punched in the face” to gain some traction with the media and bring attention to herself as hundreds of violent Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol unable to accept that their candidate had lost the 2020 election, according to a new report.
Read more:
Nancy Mace aide reveals why lawmaker wanted to be punched in face on Jan 6
South Carolina freshman went from wanting to confront rioters to get media attention to endorsing former President Donald Trump over home state ally
Republican strategists say their party is afraid of its own voters
The failures of one time Republican stalwarts stems from the amnesia-inducing effect Donald Trump has had on an entire generation of the party's would-be chief executives, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Read what longtime consultants have to say about the campaign so far:
Republican strategists say their party is afraid of its own voters
Longtime consultants tell Andrew Feinberg that Republican politicians appear to have forgotten how to campaign at all
Trumps slams ‘imposter’ Haley
Donald Trump has labelled Nikki Haley an “imposter” for refusing to pull out of the Republican election race following her defeat in the New Hampshire primary.
Ms Haley is the last remianing opponent keeping Mr Trump from taking the Republican nomination for president and it is clear that her desire to stay in the race is getting under his skin.
In his victory speech on Tuesday evening, the former US president hit out at Ms Haley as an “imposter” who’s still “hanging around” despite failing to secure a win in New Hampshire.
“We beat her so badly,” he told his cheering supporters.
Trumps slams ‘imposter’ Haley after she refuses to drop out of Republican race
Haley has vowed to fight on with South Carolina up next – the state where she served as governor for eight years – saying the race is far from over
Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony
Hours after firing off dozens of Truth Social posts attacking E Jean Carroll, Donald Trump appeared on the witness stand in a trial that will determine how much he owes her for defamation.
On his way to federal court in Manhattan, the former president declared the case a smear campaign against him.
In a series of late-night posts, he blasted the case as a “hoax” and repeated potentially defamatory statements about Ms Carroll that have previously been used against him.
He said the case was a witch hunt conceived and funded by political operatives” and revived a baseless conspiracy theory that the lawsuits and criminal indictments against him are “election interference” to prevent his second presidency.
Read more:
Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial
The former president is barred from disputing earlier judgments that he sexually assaulted or defamed her
The real winnner of the GOP primaries? Trump’s bogus election denial movement
The winner of the Republican primaries is Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with a vast majority of his supporters in Iowa and New Hampshire agreeing, falsely, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.
Eighty-six per cent of New Hampshire primary voters who supported Mr Trump believe that the current president is an illegitimate one, according to exit polls.
In Iowa, where caucus goers were asked whether they believed Mr Biden was legitimately elected to the presidency, more than two-thirds said no. That includes 69 per cent of Iowa caucus-goers who supported Mr Trump. Only 11 per cent of his supporters in Iowa and 13 per cent of supporters in New Hampshire believe the sitting president was legitimately elected.
Even before a single vote was cast in either contest, Mr Trump repeatedly told his supporters that the only way he would lose was through widespread fraud, echoing the same false narrative he drove home to his base in the months before the 2016 and 2020 elections, before any ballots were even filled out.
And after his victory in New Hampshire, Mr Trump continued to gripe on his Truth Social in all-caps posts repeating false claims about the electoral process in an election he won, decisively.
Donald Trump’s bogus election denial movement is the real winner of the primaries
A vast majority of his voters falsely believe Biden wasn’t legitimately elected, priming them to reject his potential loss in November
DeSantis admits ‘warning signs’ for Trump and Republicans
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has sounded the alarm over Donald Trump’s chances in the 2024 election.
Speaking to conservative radio host Steve Deace in his first interview since dropping out of the Republican primary, Mr DeSantis said he saw a “lack of enthusiasm” among GOP voters in the Iowa caucuses last week and that declining appeal among moderates is “a huge warning sign” for the Republican Party’s 2024 hopes.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Ron DeSantis admits ‘warning signs’ for Trump and Republicans
Mr DeSantis said he saw a ‘lack of enthusiasm’ among GOP voters in the Iowa caucuses last week
Trump appears to slur words while speaking about drug death penalty
Former president Donald Trump appeared to slur his words while speaking on his campaign objective to mandate the death penalty for drug dealers. President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign rolled out a series of videos featuring gaffes and nonsensical phrases from his Republican rival, adding fuel to the fire over concerns about the former president’s cognitive ability. One clip started mid-sentence, showing Mr Trump speaking in New Hampshire on Monday (22 January): “Which is incapable of solvin’ even the sollest… smallest problem. The simplest of problems we can no longer solve. “We are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on,” the 77-year-old Mr Trump blundered.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies