Trump could testify as E Jean Carroll defamation trial resumes: Live updates
Following his victory in New Hampshire’s primary, Mr Trump could be back at defence table in New York courthouse
Donald Trump’s defamation trial in New York is set to resume on Thursday morning having been postponed over concerns about exposure to Covid-19 in both the jury and the defence team.
This thwarted Mr Trump’s plans to testify against complainant E Jean Carroll, whom he denies sexually assaulting. That testimony could come as soon as Thursday.
On Tuesday night, the former president celebrated his victory in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary by mocking his last remaining opponent Nikki Haley, complaining about her refusal to drop out as his grip on the party grows ever stronger.
Mr Trump appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador, saying that she will end up under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.
Meanwhile, the former president lost his latest appeal against the gag order imposed on him by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
A three-judge panel had previously upheld the order, which forbids him from talking about witnesses and court staff.
Eleven judges from the DC Circuit Court of Appeal have now declined to re-examine the matter. Mr Trump could still ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.
Haley campaign fires back at Trump’s ‘angry rant’
Nikki Haley hit back at Donald Trump’s criticism following the former president’s win in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday,
Trump attacked his last-standing Republican rival in his speech
Mr Trump carved out part of his victory speech to address Ms Haley, seemingly unhappy that she had not dropped out of the 2024 race, emphasising that she had a “very bad night.”
He blasted Ms Haley as an “imposter” who’s still “hanging around” despite coming third in the Iowa primary last week and failing to secure a win in New Hampshire.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Haley campaign fires back at Trump’s ‘angry rant’ after New Hampshire win
‘His angry rant was filled with grievances and offered the American people nothing about his vision for our country’s future,’ a Haley campaign official said
Watch: UAW president slams Trump after Biden endorsement
Alina Habba seen at New Hampshire victory party after saying she was exposed to Covid
Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba was seen at his New Hampshire victory party a day after she said she was feeling unwell and displayed possible Covid symptoms.
Ms Habba is representing the former president in the New York civil defamation case brought by E Jean Carroll after he was found liable for sexually abusing her.
Namita Singh has the story:
Trump lawyer seen at New Hampshire party after saying she was exposed to Covid
Judge postpones proceedings against Trump after jurors and attorneys potentially exposed to Covid
Trump vows to ‘get even’ with Haley
Despite Donald Trump declaring victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday, he spent most of his speech and time on social media bashing his political opponent, Nikki Haley.
Rather than thank voters or commend Ms Haley’s performance – which is what the former UN ambassador did in her speech – Mr Trump said Ms Haley “failed badly” and mocked her for giving a speech.
Joined by former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, Mr Trump invited Mr Ramaswamy to give his own remarks about Ms Haley, saying he was “the only person more angry, let’s say, than me”.
“But I don’t get too angry, I get even,” Mr Trump added – a commonly used threat by the former president.
Trump vows to ‘get even’ with Haley in New Hampshire victory speech
Former president dedicates most of his victory speech to bashing and mocking his Republican rival
McConnell is the main reason Trump is back
Shortly after Donald Trump won in New Hampshire, Senator John Cornyn announced his support for him. Why does that matter? Because Cornyn is far from a Trumpist. In fact, the square-jawed Republican from Texas negotiated a gun bill alongside Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and then-Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema that Trump vehemently opposed. Cornyn’s support today shows that all Republicans — from the furthest right to the most moderate — are now falling into line behind the former president.
In fact, Trump continues to have Republican leaders get behind him save for one major voice: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Continue reading...
Mitch McConnell is the reason Trump is back
We shouldn’t feel sorry for him
Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.
“This race is far from over,” Ms Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go ... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”
She added: “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight, he earned it and I want to acknowledge that.”
“New Hampshire is first in the nation – it is not last in the nation.”
Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’ despite latest defeat to Trump
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally despite defeat
Trump attorney hits back at NY AG comparison of civil fraud case to Martin Shkreli ban
Clifford Robert, the attorney for Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump in the civil fraud trial of the Trump Organization, has responded to a note from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office regarding Martin Shkreli’s lifetime ban from the pharmaceutical industry following the case against him.
Prosecutors argue that it would not be unprecedented to apply the same punishment to the Trumps in the real estate industry.
Robert wrote in a new letter to Judge Arthur Engoron:
The Attorney General’s brazen attempt to compare this case to that of Martin Shkreli fully demonstrates her willingness to wield the power of her office recklessly in her crusade to destroy the front-running candidate for President of the United States. Indeed, this latest salvo reveals her desperation and obvious frustration with President Donald J. Trump’s (“President Trump”) ongoing ascent towards the White House. Left unchecked, the Attorney General’s conduct will cause irreparable damage to the legal system and the New York business community. The Court must and should therefore reject the Attorney General’s reliance on the Shkreli case as both misplaced and irresponsible.
He further argued:
The absurdity of the Attorney General’s latest effort would be almost comical but for the sobering future consequences of her shameless abuse of power. Citing the wholly inapposite Shkreli case, the Attorney General asks this Court to approve a baseless post hoc intervention into unquestionably successful and highly profitable business transactions between sophisticated corporate titans. Such shocking and tyrannical interference in the free markets for political gain places every New York business transaction at risk. This Court cannot and should not expose the legal system and the New York business community to such irreparable harm. The Attorney General is simply not allowed under Executive Law § 63(12) to scream “fraud” and impose the corporate death penalty without even bothering to bring forward one witness, one complaint or one victim!
New Hampshire solidifies Trump’s conquest of the GOP
Eric Garcia writes:
n the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.
Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Mr Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.
Mr Trump’s decision to spread the lie that Democrats stole the election from him to whip his supporters into such a frenzy that they breached the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election offered Republicans — particularly ones who never particularly liked Mr Trump — the opportunity to get off the wagon. It gave them the chance to remove the virus of Trumpism, tell their voters it would not be allowed in the party, and keep the focus on weakening Joe Biden.
But the ex-president’s dominant win in the New Hampshire primary on 23 January, a week after a decisive win in Iowa, makes crystal clear what has been obvious all along – Donald Trump is going to be the 2024 Republican nominee. Despite more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions, Mr Trump retains an iron grip on the Republican Party. New Hampshire was Nikki Haley’s best shot at taking on Mr Trump, but the results were decisive and the Associated Press called the race for Mr Trump shortly after polls closed at 8pm.\
Recap: Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary
Former president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Mr Trump had an insurmountable lead against his opponent Nikki Haley, with 54 per cent of the vote.
The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican frontrunner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Mr Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.
Ariana Baio reports:
Donald Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary
Primary race was called in favor of Trump minutes after polls closed
Haley says GOP race ‘far from over’
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.
“This race is far from over,” Ms Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go ... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”
She added: “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight, he earned it and I want to acknowledge that.”
“New Hampshire is first in the nation – it is not last in the nation.”
Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’ despite latest defeat to Trump
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally despite defeat
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies