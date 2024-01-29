✕ Close E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation

Donald Trump has used the deaths of three American soldiers in a drone attack on their base in Jordan to attack Joe Biden’s presidency, warning the assault by Iran-backed militia leaves the planet “on the brink of World War 3”.

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday evening, the Republican presidential contender wrote: “Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies.

“Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.

“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance. Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3.”

Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll has told The New York Times she wants to do “something good” with the $83.3m she was awarded by a jury on Friday after Mr Trump was found to have defamed her.