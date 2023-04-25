Trump news – live: Donald Trump’s E Jean Carroll rape trial gets underway today
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in 1990s
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump has said he is “shocked” by the sudden ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.
Trump, who gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax that he was “a very good person, a very good man and very talented”.
“I don’t know if it was voluntary or was it somebody fired, but I think Tucker has been terrific. Especially over the last year or so he’s terrific to me,” he said.
It comes ahead of the start of Mr Trump’s civil trial for defamation and rape brought by E Jean Carroll.
Jury selection in the lawsuit filed by the columnist and author is scheduled to begin later today (Tuesday).
Ms Carroll has claimed that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, the former president celebrated Don Lemon’s release from CNN, calling it “Good news.”
Donald Trump mourns ‘very good man’ Tucker Carlson after shock departure of Fox’s MAGA mouthpiece
Donald Trump said he was stunned by the surprise exit of ally Tucker Carlson in his first reaction to the departure of Fox News’s prime-time host who had the dubious honour as a (Make America Great Again) MAGA propagandist.
“I was shocked,” Mr Trump said in an interview with Newsmax that aired late on Monday.
Read our full report.
Donald Trump mourns ‘very good man’ Tucker Carlson after shock Fox departure
‘I think Tucker has been terrific’
Voices: Do not let Donald Trump run for president after the rape trial
VOICES: “Simply put, Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president. The setting of brazen precedents is a dangerous path to go down.”
Lucy Gray writes:
Do not let Trump run for president after the rape trial | Voices
We cannot shrug off and ignore what is happening with Donald Trump – as much as you may want to
Trump claims without evidence that Biden is ‘most corrupt president in US history’
Donald Trump has called Joe Biden the “most corrupt president in American history”, launching into a largely unfounded verbal assault on his Democrat rival as Mr Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid.
In a blistering statement, Mr Trump said: “You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close.”
He slammed Mr Biden for “the worst inflation in half a century”, “failing” banks, the US currency crashing and a fall of real wages.
“Under my leadership, we had the most secure border in US history, by far. Never had a border like this. Under Biden, the Southern Border has been abolished—and millions of illegal aliens have been released into our communities. What’s happening now is beyond belief,” he said.
He said Mr Biden has “totally humiliated our Nation on the world stage”, calling the withdrawal from Afghanistan a disaster.
“I’m not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons,” he said referring to the invasion of Ukraine.
Longtime Trump ally jumps ship for DeSantis
Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general and longtime ally of Donald Trump, appears to be throwing his weight behind rival Ron DeSantis in the 2024 race.
Mr Laxalt will help lead the Never Back Down super PAC encouraging Mr DeSantis to take on Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, the PAC announced Saturday.
Mr Laxalt and Mr DeSantis have a long history, having roomed together at the Naval Justice School years back.
But despite their long friendship, the move to support Mr DeSantis will likely anger Mr Trump, whose campaign Mr Laxalt chaired in Nevada in 2020.
Everything you need to know about the E Jean Carroll case
Decades after she was allegedly raped by former President Donald Trump, columnist E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
One of those lawsuits will now be presented in a New York City federal courtroom starting today, 25 April, when a jury will be chosen under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Nearly three decades after E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room, the pair are set to face off in court. Andrew Feinberg explains the case
Trump boasts new book is number one on Amazon
On Truth Social, former president Donald Trump bragged about his new book, Letters to Trump, going number one.
“Amazing! Letters to Trump just went to #1 on Amazon! A great book, get your copy today!” Mr Trump wrote.
Trump says US is in the ‘most dangerous place it has ever been’
Former president Donald Trump said the US is in the most dangerous place it has ever been because of the leadership.
“We are at, in my opinion, because of the power of weaponry, mostly nuclear but other things also, we are in the most dangerous position that we have ever been in as a nation,” he told Fox News.
He continued: “We have a leader that doesn’t know what is going on. This country might not exist, we may not exist anymore. ... it is a very scary time for the country because of the leadership.”
Donald Trump says he is ‘shocked’ by Tucker Carlson’s exit
Donald Trump has said he is “shocked” by the sudden ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. Trump, who gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax that he was “a very good person, a very good man and very talented”.
“I don’t know if it was voluntary or was it somebody fired, but I think Tucker has been terrific. Especially over the last year or so he’s terrific to me,” he said.
Trump’s spokesperson reacted on Twitter hinting at a conspiracy behind his ouster.
“Fox News is controlled opposition,” she wrote.
Trump touts his efforts to restrict abortion rights
Donald Trump, stinging from a rebuke by the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday before influential evangelicals in Iowa to spotlight his actions as president to try to restrict abortion rights.
“Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen,” Mr Trump said, appearing via video to a gathering of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
“They thought it would be another 50 years. Because Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that period of time, 50 years.”
Mr Trump won applause noting he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life abortion opposition rally.
Thomas Beaumont and Michelle L. Price report:
Trump touts his efforts to restrict abortion rights after attack from pro-life group
Trump’s position that abortion restrictions should be left up to the states drew a sharp rebuke from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group
Trump to publish letters from King Charles without permission
Donald Trump is publishing a book of his private correspondence on Tuesday that will include his letters with King Charles.
Letters To Trump features Mr Trump’s conversation with several notable figures including former presidents and world leaders.
But according to The Daily Telegraph, Buckingham Palace did not give consent to Mr Trump to publish his private letters with the King.
Matt Mathers reports:
Trump to publish King Charles letters without permission
‘Letters to Trump’ also includes private correspondence with former presidents including Barack Obama, George W Bush and Richard Nixon
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies