✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has said he is “shocked” by the sudden ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.

Trump, who gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax that he was “a very good person, a very good man and very talented”.

“I don’t know if it was voluntary or was it somebody fired, but I think Tucker has been terrific. Especially over the last year or so he’s terrific to me,” he said.

It comes ahead of the start of Mr Trump’s civil trial for defamation and rape brought by E Jean Carroll.

Jury selection in the lawsuit filed by the columnist and author is scheduled to begin later today (Tuesday).

Ms Carroll has claimed that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, the former president celebrated Don Lemon’s release from CNN, calling it “Good news.”