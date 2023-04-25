Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll arrives for civil rape trial in New York as ex-president stays away
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her in Manhattan department store in 1990s
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump’s civil rape trial is underway in a courtroom in New York.
Former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll has claimed that the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
She first spoke out about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.
He denied the incident took place and infamously retorted, “She’s not my type”.
Now, Ms Carroll is about to get her day in court after filing a new lawsuit – her second – in November, suing him for both the alleged sexual assault and for then defaming her by denying it took place.
The trial comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for historic assaults.
Jury selection started on Tuesday morning before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Mr Trump is not expected to attend the trial, whereas Ms Carroll has vowed to attend.
PHOTOS: E Jean Carroll arrives at New York federal court as Trump stays away
Trump says ‘I know what happened’ with Tucker Carlson after Fox News firing
Second lawsuit makes it to court
The magazine columnist spoke out about the allegations for the first time in 2019 when Mr Trump was president.
After he denied the allegations and accused her of lying in a bid to bolster sales of her forthcoming book, she filed a defamation lawsuit against him in November 2019.
That suit stalled in the courts for years and is yet to make it to trial.
Then, last year, New York lawmakers passed the state’s Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for assaults that took place years ago.
That law paved the way for Ms Carroll to file a second lawsuit against the former president in November accusing him of both raping her and then defaming her years later by denying the assault took place.
That second lawsuit – seeking damages and a retraction of his denial – is now scheduled to play out in a New York court this week.
Law professor says ‘pieces are arranged for’ Trump ‘to be absolutely shellacked'
Law professor Harry Litman wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that “Trump’s biggest date yet with accountability is the E Jean Carroll trial that begins in NY federal court today. The pieces are arranged for him to be absolutely shellacked. And to come off as a liar, bully, and sexual predator”.
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Decades after she was allegedly raped by a New York real estate mogul who would go on to be the 45th President of the United States, E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former president Donald Trump.
One of those lawsuits will now be presented in a New York City federal courtroom starting Tuesday 25 April, when a jury will be chosen under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Those jurors, who will remain anonymous on Judge Kaplan’s orders due to the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone seen as an enemy by Mr Trump and his supporters, will hear evidence of allegations made by Ms Carroll against the twice-impeached and indicted ex-president.
Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
Read more:
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Nearly three decades after E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room, the pair are set to face off in court. Andrew Feinberg explains the case
What are the allegations in E Jean Carroll’s rape case against Donald Trump?
Jury selection in E Jean Carroll‘s civil suit against former president Donald Trump begins today.
Here’s what you need to know about the allegations in the rape case before trial begins.
Bevan Hurley reports:
What are the allegations at the centre of E Jean Carroll’s rape case against Trump?
A chance meeting, an alleged violent sexual assault, and a ‘colossal struggle’. A jury will soon be asked to decide whether the businessman-turned-politicians raped the columnist in the mid-1990s
Biden expected to launch new campaign via video announcement
Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election bid today, exactly four years after his first successful campaign launch.
The president will launch his campaign with a video which is expected to look a lot like his messaging and policy moves from the past few months, reported The Associated Press.
This will include playing up accomplishments from his first two years, drawing a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme.
On Monday, the president said to reporters: “I told you I’m planning on running.
“I’ll let you know real soon.”
Unlike his previous election bid, Mr Biden will have to juggle the challenge of running for office with the demands of running the country.
“The single best thing Joe Biden can do for his reelection is to continue to be president of United States, and, when he’s out there barnstorming the country, talking about what he’s delivered and what he wants to do,” Eric Schultz, a Democratic operative and spokesperson for former president Barack Obama was quoted as saying.
“That’s exactly what he’s been doing.”
According to the president’s aides, he will ramp up fundraising in the coming weeks both for himself and the party.
Aides said Mr Biden intends to follow a roadmap similar to Mr Obama, who launched his reelection campaign in April 2011 but waited 13 months to hold his first official reelection campaign rally in May 2012.
Trump says DeSantis should undergo an ‘emergency personality transplant’
Donald Trump continues to troll Ron DeSantis by claiming the Florida governor is being sent to Walter Reed Army Medical Center for an “emergency personality transplant”.
The former president took to Truth Social on Sunday night for his latest attack on the man believed to be his biggest Republican threat in the 2024 presidential race.
Calling him by his favourite nickname of “Ron DeSanctimonious”, Mr Trump once again took credit for “put[-ting]” Mr DeSantis in his current position as governor of Florida.
“The Globalist, China hawking and RINO infiltrated Club For No Growth, which now wants to give up backing Ron DeSanctimonious because they realize there is no personality or people skills there, are beside themselves, and just don’t know what to do,” he ranted.
“Florida has the Sun & the Ocean, and was GREAT long before I put Ron there. The semi-elite “No Growthers” are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant. His poll numbers are crashing!”
Donald Trump to follow in Joe Biden’s footsteps and visit Ireland next month
Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month.
It will come just weeks after his successor Joe Biden took part in a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.
There is speculation the two men who went head to head in the 2020 US presidential election could again be candidates in 2024.
Bill Clinton, another former US president, is also a recent visitor to Northern Ireland, where he took part in a major conference to mark the 25 anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
Donald Trump to follow in Joe Biden’s footsteps and visit Ireland next month
Visit by the former US president will come just weeks after his successor took four-day trip to the island of Ireland
A timeline of Trump’s marriages and sexual assault allegations ahead of E Jean Carroll trial
Ahead of a trial involving E Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of sexual assault, this is a timeline of his marriages and the sexual misconduct allegations he’s faced.
Chelsea Ritschel reports:
A timeline of Trump’s marriages and sexual assault allegations
When did Melania marry Donald Trump?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies