✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s civil rape trial is underway in a courtroom in New York.

Former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll has claimed that the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

She first spoke out about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.

He denied the incident took place and infamously retorted, “She’s not my type”.

Now, Ms Carroll is about to get her day in court after filing a new lawsuit – her second – in November, suing him for both the alleged sexual assault and for then defaming her by denying it took place.

The trial comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for historic assaults.

Jury selection started on Tuesday morning before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Mr Trump is not expected to attend the trial, whereas Ms Carroll has vowed to attend.