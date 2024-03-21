Trump desperately begs MAGA supporters to help him pay $464m fraud bond: Live

✕ Close Related: Trump comments on former aide Peter Navarro’s imprisonment for contempt of Congress

Donald Trump has issued a panicky fundraising email to his supporters entitled “Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!” as the Monday deadline to pay his $464m bond in the New York fraud judgement against him ticks ever closer.

”KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the mailout reads. “Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!”

Mr Trump’s lawyers notified an appeals court this week that their client has failed to raise the money to cover the bond, saying finding a surety company to help them was proving a “practical impossibility”.

Asked in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday whether Mr Trump could look to wealthy overseas donors in Russia or Saudia Arabia for help, Trump attorney Alina Habba did not rule it out, stating instead that she could not discuss strategy.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee did score one win yesterday when the judge overseeing his election interference case in Georgia issued a certificate of immediate review allowing the former president and his co-defendants to appeal the decision to allow Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case against them.