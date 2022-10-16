Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel.
“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.
Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.
“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” he said regarding the president’s sons. “They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”
Roger Stone says he’s suing filmmakers for $25m, claiming faked footage
Trump claims National Archives has ‘lost’ ‘massive amounts of information from past Presidents’
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has “lost” information from previous presidents.
“NARA has ‘lost’ massive amounts of information from past Presidents, including classified and nuclear secrets all over the place, and they don’t care, they only care about going after ‘Trump,’ even though we’ve done everything right as per the Presidential Records Act and the Clinton ‘Socks’ Case,” Mr Trump wrote on Saturday evening.
Donald Trump Jr claims Jan 6 subpeona was attempt to distract from inflation
Trump says he could ‘easily’ be prime minister of Israel
Donald Trump has said that Evangelicals in the US have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.
"Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!" Mr Trump added.
“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.
Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares to Melania, co-founder claims
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower.
Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a Florida coffee shop and made the demand of him.
The Washington Post says that Mr Trump made the request, which was worth millions of dollars, despite having already been given 90 per cent of the company’s shares.
Mr Wilkerson says that Mr Litinsky refused, telling the former president that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay.
“Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do.”
Mr Wilkerson filed a whistleblower complaint in August with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging securities violations involving the Trump Media and Digital World merger.
Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump media company: 'They were asking for a handout'
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.
Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.
“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” he said regarding the president’s sons. “They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”
“Ignoring these achievements, the Washington Post published a story rife with knowingly false and defamatory statements and other concocted psychodramas,” the Trump Media & Technology Group said in a statement, according to Insider.
Liz Cheney hints Jan 6 committee may hold more public hearings
Liz Cheney has hinted that there may be more January 6 committee public hearings to come in the wake of a subpoena being issued for Donald Trump.
The Republican lawmaker made the remarks at Notre Dame on Friday, the day after the committee dramatically voted to subpoena the one-term president.
Ms Cheney was asked during an event at the Indiana university’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government why the committee had waited until the “last day” to act.
“It’s not necessarily the last day of the hearings,” she told the audience.
“I think we have felt it is very important that the investigation be conducted in a way that is rigorous and disciplined and responsible,” she added.
‘I think we have felt it is very important that the investigation be conducted in a way that is rigorous and disciplined and responsible’
FBI official warned some agents ‘sympathetic’ Jan 6 rioters
An FBI official was warned that some agents in the agency were “sympathetic” to the January 6 rioters a week after the insurrection, according to NBC News.
“There’s no good way to say it, so I’ll just be direct: from my first-hand and second-hand information from conversations since January 6th there is, at best, a sizable percentage of the employee population that felt sympathetic to the group that stormed the Capitol,” an individual wrote to Paul Abbate, who became the deputy director in February of last year.
The individual added that some agents argued that the insurrection wasn’t any different than the Black Lives Matter protests of the previous summer.
“Several also lamented that the only reason this violent activity is getting more attention is because of ‘political correctness’,” the email stated.
“I literally had to explain to an agent from a ‘blue state’ office the difference between opportunists burning and looting during protests that stemmed legitimate grievance to police brutality vs. an insurgent mob whose purpose was to prevent the execution of democratic processes at the behest of a sitting president,” the author of the email told Mr Abbate. “One is a smattering of criminals, the other is an organized group of domestic terrorists.”
Roger Stone claims new footage of him attacking Trumps is fake
Secret Service downplayed extremist groups threats ahead of Jan 6, documents show
