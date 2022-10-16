✕ Close Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter

Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.

“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” he said regarding the president’s sons. “They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”