Trump news - live: Trump makes dubious claims about court staff and Afghanistan in Tucker Carlson interview
Follow the latest as District Attorney Alvin Bragg sues House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Donald Trump claimed to Tucker Carlson on Fox News that New York court staff were “crying” as he was arrested and arraigned over hush money payment.
Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that the Manhattan District Attorney had filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Jim Jordan, the Trump-aligned chair of the House Judiciary Committee, from interfering with his investigation.
Alvin Bragg filed the lawsuit in federal court while accusing Mr Jordan of undertaking “a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, making demands for confidential documents and testimony from the District Attorney himself as well as his current and former employees and officials”.
Separately, the former president is once again a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill as members of the “Gang of Eight”, high-ranking lawmakers with access to intelligence briefings, have been granted access by the Biden administration to the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Trump’s last visit to the Big Apple was just one week ago, when he was arrested and charged with 34 felonies over hush money payments before the 2016 presidential election.
Schumer calls Trump’s bluff on defunding the FBI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called former president Donald Trump’s bluff as he plans to introduce a resolution that would reject Mr Trump’s calls to defund the FBI and the Department of Justice.
The New York Democrat sent out a “Dear Colleague” letter that said he would introduce the resolution as soon as the Senate returns next week. The resolution’s vote on the floor will force Republican senators to take a public stand on the former president’s increasingly furious calls for revenge against law enforcement agencies involved in investigations into his activities.
Trump to return to New York for latest legal battle
Donald Trump is expected to return to New York City this week to face the latest in his ever-growing list of legal battles.
The former president is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Thursday in the $250m civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Mr Trump, his adult children and the Trump Organization.
Ms James alleges that they were embroiled in a decade-long fraud scheme to inflate the value of his assets.
Mr Trump previously sat for a deposition in August where he pleaded the Fifth.
The latest deposition will come just one week after Mr Trump’s last visit to the Big Apple where he was arrested and charged with 34 felonies over hush money payments before the 2016 presidential election.
Melania Trump hits back at media ‘assumptions’ after indictment
Melania Trump has fired back at “assumptions” being made in the media after her absence from her husband’s arrest and post-arraignment speech hit headlines across the globe.
The former first lady released a statement through her office on Tuesday morning hitting out at the use of “unnamed sources” in reports about her “personal, professional, and political” viewpoints and urging readers to “exercise caution and good judgment”.
Trump reveals he lost and then found $3,755 golden golf club given to him by Shinzo Abe
Donald Trump said he has found a golf club presented to him by the late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The $3,755 golf club was gifted to Mr Trump by Abe in 2016 when he visited Mr Trump, who was the president-elect at the time.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, was assassinated last July by a gunman who opened fire as he delivered a campaign speech.
Melania Trump breaks social media silence with Easter Sunday post
Melania Trump wished her Instagram and Twitter followers a Happy Easter on Sunday — breaking a month-long, conspicuous absence from social media.
The former first lady posted a photo of a pink rose along with the words “Happy Easter”.
Ms Trump, 52, had remained silent as her husband Donald Trump flew to New York last week for his arraignment on charges of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to the adult actress Stormy Daniels.
She did not attend a Tuesday night press conference the former president held at Mar-a-Lago after returning to Florida.
Mr Trump wished the “weak and pathetic RINOs” and “radical left Democrats” a Happy Easter in a post on Truth Social.
Tucker Carlson mocked over fawning Trump interview
The Fox News host interviewed the one-term president just months after it emerged in Dominion lawsuit documents that he told producers at the channel he hated him.
“Man, Carlson must have been summoned by Murdoch personally to make him sit through this interview,” tweeted Tom Nichols of The Atlantic.
“Fox is forcing Tucker to do this as penance for the Dominion texts and you could see the pain in his eyes during the live intro,” tweeted Kat Abu.
Trump says he won’t say the ‘n-word’
Donald Trump says that he won’t say the “n-word” - for nuclear weapons - as it is too dangerous to mention.
“You have two ‘n words’ you don’t mention either of them you don’t mention nuclear as it is so destructive,” he told Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
"I call it the n-word" -- Trump on nuclear weapons pic.twitter.com/MA59VbZsl9— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Donald Trump Jr confirms he signed father’s porn star ‘hush money’ check
Donald Trump Jr has admitted that he personally signed one of the hush money checks now at the centre of his father’s arrest on criminal charges.
The former president’s son told right-wing network Newsmax that part of Mr Trump’s indictment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records refers to his own actions.
“That son is me. Like I said, clearly also not a campaign finance violation if it’s from his own trust, not to a campaign, not from the campaign, not from the funds raised from it,” he said.
“So, none of it actually makes any sense.”
