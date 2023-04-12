✕ Close Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

Donald Trump claimed to Tucker Carlson on Fox News that New York court staff were “crying” as he was arrested and arraigned over hush money payment.

Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that the Manhattan District Attorney had filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Jim Jordan, the Trump-aligned chair of the House Judiciary Committee, from interfering with his investigation.

Alvin Bragg filed the lawsuit in federal court while accusing Mr Jordan of undertaking “a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, making demands for confidential documents and testimony from the District Attorney himself as well as his current and former employees and officials”.

Separately, the former president is once again a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill as members of the “Gang of Eight”, high-ranking lawmakers with access to intelligence briefings, have been granted access by the Biden administration to the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Trump’s last visit to the Big Apple was just one week ago, when he was arrested and charged with 34 felonies over hush money payments before the 2016 presidential election.