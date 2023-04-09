✕ Close Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign has backed out of a plan to hire right-wing extremist Laura Loomer after the job offer set off a furious row in MAGA world.

Mr Trump reportedly told aides to give the “proud Islamophobe” a role in his reelection campaign, despite concerns over her history of inflammatory statements and embrace of fringe movements.

On Friday afternoon that backlash spilled on to Twitter where Ms Loomer and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene traded insults.

The offer to join the Trump campaign was withdrawn late on Friday, a senior Trump aide told the New York Times.

The row comes the day after an interview between Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan aired in which she expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump but also called his arrest over the hush money payments to her and other “progress for women” .

The former president meanwhile raged at the Biden administration’s review of Afghanistan , which blamed him for the chaos that unfolded as the US left the country in August 2021.

His Truth Social rant followed Mr Trump describing his arrest and arraignment as the “Best Day in History”.