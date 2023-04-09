Trump news – live: Trump attends UFC fight as campaign confirms not hiring ‘Islamophobe’ Laura Loomer
Former president reportedly instructed aides to give Loomer role in 2024 campaign
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign has backed out of a plan to hire right-wing extremist Laura Loomer after the job offer set off a furious row in MAGA world.
Mr Trump reportedly told aides to give the “proud Islamophobe” a role in his reelection campaign, despite concerns over her history of inflammatory statements and embrace of fringe movements.
On Friday afternoon that backlash spilled on to Twitter where Ms Loomer and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene traded insults.
The offer to join the Trump campaign was withdrawn late on Friday, a senior Trump aide told the New York Times.
The row comes the day after an interview between Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan aired in which she expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump but also called his arrest over the hush money payments to her and other “progress for women”.
The former president meanwhile raged at the Biden administration’s review of Afghanistan, which blamed him for the chaos that unfolded as the US left the country in August 2021.
His Truth Social rant followed Mr Trump describing his arrest and arraignment as the “Best Day in History”.
Trump lashes out at ‘moron’ Biden after review blames him for Afghanistan chaos
Donald Trump responded quickly on Thursday after the White House issued a report eviscerating his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Trump lashes out as White House blames him for Afghanistan chaos
Furious ex-president responds on Truth Social in response to report eviscerating his handling of the withdrawal
Watch: What did we learn from Stormy Daniels’ interview with Piers Morgan?
Five things we learnt from Stormy Daniels’ interview with Piers Morgan
Stormy Daniels sat down with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan to discuss Donald Trump’s arrest in a bombshell interview that aired on Thursday evening (6 April). Mr Trump appeared in court this week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment he is accused of making to Daniels in 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence. During the discussion, Ms Daniels made a number of explosive revelations, including her reaction to seeing Mr Trump’s arrest, where her political allegiance lies and the threats she has suffered as a result of their history. Here are five things we learnt from the interview. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
New poll: Only a third of Americans think Biden deserves to be reelected in 2024
With less than a year until the 2024 primary election season kicks off, a large majority of Americans say they’d prefer Democrats to put up someone other than President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee next year.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
One third of Americans say Biden deserves to be reelected in 2024, new poll suggests
Only 44 per cent of Democrats want Mr Biden on a general election ballot next year
House panel subpoenas ex-Manhattan prosecutor who criticised pace of Trump probe
The House Judiciary Committee is attempting to compel testimony from a former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney who resigned last year after criticising District Attorney Alvin Bragg for not pursuing a criminal case against former president Donald Trump.
Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday issued a subpoena for testimony from Mark Pomerantz, a veteran New York attorney who left a high-profile law firm to serve as a prosecutor under Mr Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr, but quit the district attorney’s office last March before leaking a highly critical resignation letter to news outlets.
John Bowden and Andrew Feinberg filed this report from Washington, DC.
House panel subpoenas ex-Manhattan prosecutor who criticised pace of Trump probe
The panel is seeking to compel testimony from Mark Pomerantz, who resigned from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office last March
Could a New York judge finally force Donald Trump to shut up?
Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday was remarkable for many reasons; not only was it the first time a former US president has ever been arrested, it was also a media spectacle on a scale unheard of before, even in New York.
But there was another first during the proceedings, lesser noticed, that could have profound implications on the next election and beyond. It raises the prospect that a New York judge may succeed where many others have tried and failed, and force Mr Trump to be quiet.
Richard Hall reports.
Many before him have tried, but could a New York judge force Donald Trump to shut up?
A New York judge warned he may impose a gag order if he continued to use threatening language towards people involved with prosecuting his case. Hours later, the former president went even further, Richard Hall reports
Crowd ‘erupts’ as Donald Trump sits in front row at UFC 287
Donald Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat in the front row at UFC 287 on Saturday night, next to Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena.
The former president is known to have a friendship with UFC president White, and has attended numerous past events staged by the mixed martial arts promotion.
UFC 287 LIVE: Adesanya vs Pereira
UFC fight tonight: Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez
‘He still owes me dinner!’ Stormy Daniels jokes about Trump
Stormy Daniels has joked that Donald Trump still “owes me dinner” as she told Piers Morgan about her alleged sexual liaison with the former president.
Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected with $130,000 in hush money payments made to the adult movie actress.
Following his arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the evening she alleges she slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that Trump cheated her on offer of meal
Ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected to hush money payments made to the adult movie actress
Everything should be going right for the GOP; instead they’re getting bad headlines
Eric Garcia writes:
On the surface, Republicans should have all the reasons to feel confident. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are still fairly low, as a Fox News poll shows he has a 56 per cent disapproval rating. Inflation remains stubbornly high, even if it isn’t skyrocketing the way it once did. Friday’s latest jobs report shows that while the labour market is strong, the Federal Reserve’s increased interest rates caused it to slow down as it tries to tamp down prices.
Those numbers typically signal a bumpy road for a president seeking re-election. Instead, Republicans got hit with a bevy of negative headlines from both the national and state level.
Everything should be going right for Republicans; they’re still getting bad headlines
The GOP is stuck talking about three things that hurt them with voters: Mr Trump, guns and abortion while the House GOP feuds
Trump campaign withdraws offer to hire Laura Loomer: report
After a furious backlash led by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign has withdrawn an offer to hire far-right extremist Laura Loomer, according tothe New York Times.
A report that Mr Trump had instructed campaign officials to hire the “proud Islamaphobe” set off internecine fighting within MAGA world.
Ms Greene and Ms Loomer exchanged barbs on Twitter on Friday, before a Trump campaign aide said that the job offer had been rescinded.
Clarence Thomas says luxury trips with GOP megadonor ‘personal hospitality’ from ‘dearest friends’
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has released his first public statement since once again coming under fire from court watchdogs and US lawmakers following a ProPublica investigation finding that the conservative justice has accepted luxury trips from a prominent Republican donor for more than two decades.
In his response on 7 April, Justice Thomas called Texas developer Harlan Crow – an influential GOP donor who has supported right-wing candidates, causes and legal efforts – one of his “dearest friends”.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Clarence Thomas responds to report he accepted trips from GOP megadonor over 20 years
The Supreme Court justice says he did not have to disclose luxury vacations and trips on private jets and superyachts while ethics experts and Democratic lawmakers demand investigations
