Justice Department investigators have interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as part of their investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Ms Benson’s meeting with prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith took place last month and lasted for “several hours”, a source told CNN on Wednesday.

Michigan was one of the crucial battleground states targetted by the former president and his allies as he tried to overturn Joe Biden’s legal victory, which is now the subject of a DoJ probe.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has lost the protection of the Justice Department in his defamation lawsuit brought by magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.

On Tuesday, the DOJ said in a court filing that the former president does not have presidential immunity in the case, saying he was not “acting within the scope of his office and employment as president” in 2019 when he denied raping Ms Carroll.

This paves the way for the defamation suit to proceed through the courts. On Wednesday the former president angrily decried the decision on Truth Social.

This legal blow came the same day that a grand jury was sworn in on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the investigation into the efforts of the former president and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump after he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favour.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has baulked at the suggestion he might consider being Mr Trump’s running mate, telling a podcast: “I’m not a number two.”