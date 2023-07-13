Trump news – live: Special counsel interviews Democratic official in Trump election interference probe
Follow all the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Justice Department investigators have interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as part of their investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Ms Benson’s meeting with prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith took place last month and lasted for “several hours”, a source told CNN on Wednesday.
Michigan was one of the crucial battleground states targetted by the former president and his allies as he tried to overturn Joe Biden’s legal victory, which is now the subject of a DoJ probe.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has lost the protection of the Justice Department in his defamation lawsuit brought by magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.
On Tuesday, the DOJ said in a court filing that the former president does not have presidential immunity in the case, saying he was not “acting within the scope of his office and employment as president” in 2019 when he denied raping Ms Carroll.
This paves the way for the defamation suit to proceed through the courts. On Wednesday the former president angrily decried the decision on Truth Social.
This legal blow came the same day that a grand jury was sworn in on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the investigation into the efforts of the former president and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump after he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favour.
Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has baulked at the suggestion he might consider being Mr Trump’s running mate, telling a podcast: “I’m not a number two.”
The man at the center of a right-wing conspiracy theory surrounding January 6 and the attack on the US Capitol has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Tucker Carlson for amplifying a “fantastical” story alleging he is an undercover federal agent who incited a riot.
A lawsuit from Ray Epps follows a cease-and-desist letter sent to the network earlier this year, demanding that Carlson retract his “false and defamatory” statements about him and deliver a “formal on-air apology” for the “lies” he promoted.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) denied that he is a racist based on the premise that he coached college football for years and worked with many people of colour even as he faces criticisms about his comments regarding white nationalism.
Mr Tuberville served as head coach of four major Division I NCAA football teams, including the University of Mississippi, the University of Cincinnati, Texas Tech University and Auburn University, which is based in Alabama.
A reporter for NBC News asked him about his previous comments about white nationalism.
Here’s what he said:
FBI director Christopher Wray has rejected a far-reaching conspiracy theory that undercover federal agents orchestrated or encouraged rioters to storm the halls of Congress on January 6.
In his sworn testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on 12 July, Mr Wray shot down claims that have been invoked by members of a far-right gang, pundit Tucker Carlson, Republican officials and right-wing conspiracy theorists who have alleged that a deadly riot at the US Capitol was instigated by federal informants and agents.
Alex Woodward reports.
As a grand jury in Georgia convened to potentially consider criminal charges against him, and as a partisan investigation into his political enemies appears to have imploded, Donald Trump lashed out on his Truth Social with a series of unhinged posts suggesting President Joe Biden’s son should get the death sentence and that a “crackhead” is running the White House.
No, really. He did.
A grand jury in Georgia has been sworn in to consider charges against Donald Trump and his allies in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.
The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has helmed the investigation into the former president and his allies for more than two years, following Mr Trump’s pressure campaign targeting state officials to reject the results.
Alex Woodward reports.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Preston Padden, a former lobbyist for the company, Ken Solomon, a former distribution executive, and Bill Reyner, a former lawyer for the then-nascent cable network, all offered a mea culpa.
A North Carolina man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for shooting a teenager in the head was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for attacking police officers with a flagpole during the riot.
Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 22, was free on pretrial release for an attempted murder charge in Johnston County, North Carolina, when he joined the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Outside the Capitol, Beddingfield flashed a Nazi-style salute after attacking police officers with a pole attached to an American flag, according to federal prosecutors.
Read on...
Rep Greg Murphy of North Carolina was speaking about the president’s upcoming re-election bid on Fox News.
Republicans interested in the art of pillow making may be in for a treat this week as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has had to turn to auctioning off his company’s equipment to make money.
Mr Lindell — who on top of running the pillow company also unofficially serves as Donald Trump‘s number one election denier and booster — announced he would auction off more than 800 items, including personal possessions and equipment from his factories, according to Insider.
Graig Graziosi has the details.
Simon Ateba of Today News has said he’s a victim of “discrimination and attacks.”
