Trump news – live: Hunter Biden lawyer warns Trump over ‘inciting violence’, as Kushner testifies over Jan 6
Follow all the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Hunter Biden’s lawyer has given Donald Trump a cease-and-desist warning, telling him to not “incite” violence against the president’s son on social media.
Abbe Lowell sent Mr Trump’s lawyers a letter which warned that his rhetoric against Hunter Biden could lead to another Paul Pelosi-style attack, saying “We are just one such social media message away from another incident.”
Meanwhile, federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged he had lost.
Mr Kushner testified in Washington DC last month, according to a report from The New York Times, and maintained that the former president believed the election was stolen, a source briefed on the matter said.
It has also emerged that other key administration figures including Alyssa Farah Griffin and Hope Hicks were also questioned.
Elsewhere, special counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge there is “no basis in law or fact” for indefinitely postponing the federal trial of Mr Trump and urged the court to proceed with jury selection in December.
Broadway actor cleared over Jan 6 role
A former actor and Broadway star has been cleared of all charges related to his involvement in the Jan 6 Capitol riots.
James Beeks, a member of the Oath Keepers, was facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder.
He was acquitted of both charges on Wednesday, but his co-defendant Donovan Crowl was convicted on both counts.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Broadway star cleared over Jan 6 role after his own lawyer argues he was a ‘wannabe’
Fox News host fondly recalls one of the diplomatic low points of the Trump administration
Fox News’s Jesse Watters longs for a simpler time when the world watched in astonishment and horror as a grown man shoved an allied leader out of the way during a photo op.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Fox host complains Biden doesn’t push other world leaders out of the way like Trump
Weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling put House majority in play in 2024
After an anemic showing in the midterms, Republicans have virtually no cushion in their quest to retain control of the House, which was made all the more complicated by a surprise US Supreme Court decision last month that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts. Democrats need to pick up just five seats to control the House.
The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling
Report: Special counsel has interviewed senior state official in Michigan in Trump probe
Justice Department investigators have interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as part of their investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Ms Benson’s meeting with prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith took place last month and lasted for “several hours”, a source told CNN.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Special counsel has interviewed senior state official in Michigan in Trump probe
Kari Lake claims Arizona brewery is getting death threats for hosting her event
Kari Lake has claimed that an Arizona brewery has received death threats after it hosted her book event.
The far-right Republican attended the event at the Firetruck Brewing Company venue in Tucson to promote her book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Kari Lake claims Arizona brewery is getting death threats after hosting her event
Complaint filed in Arizona against No Labels over donor secrecy
The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force new political party No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a political party, an escalation of Democrats’ efforts to block a group they worry will boost Donald Trump‘s chances of returning to the White House.
Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy
Prosecutors: No reason to delay Trump trial in documents case
Prosecutors working under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith have urged Judge Aileen Cannon to reject former president Donald Trump’s request to indefinitely postpone his trial on charges that he allegedly unlawfully retained national defence information and conspired with his aide Walt Nauta to obstruct justice.
Andrew Feinberg has the details on the 11-page filing submitted to the court today.
No reason to delay Trump trial in documents case, prosecutors say
Full story: Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks have testified in front of grand jury investigating Trump, reports say
Federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged he had lost.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Jared Kushner has testified in front of grand jury investigating Trump, reports say
Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics show that the 2024 election will be about America’s role in the world
Eric Garcia writes:
Politics very rarely offers a symmetric split-screen image between Democrats and Republicans. But this week provided a perfect contrast in how Democrats and Republicans approach international affairs, with President Joe Biden preaching the virtues of the liberal international order while the loudest voices in the GOP talked about America retreating from the world.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics add another wrinkle to 2024
Growing number of Trump admin figures have testified to Jan 6 grand jury
A growing number of Trump administration figures have been confirmed as having testified before the Special Counsel grand jury investigation the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The list of names now includes Jared Kushner, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Hope Hicks.
