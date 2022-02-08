(AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff has been evacuated from a school visit in Washington, DC, after a reported security threat.

Mr Emhoff was giving remarks to students from the Carter G Woodson Academy of Black Studies at Dunbar High School when the undisclosed threat was identified at around 2.18pm on Tuesday.

Reporters traveling with the second gentleman described seeing a Secret Service agent whisk him away, saying: “We have to go.” A photographer captured the agent grabbing Mr Emhoff by the arm as he stood in a circle of students.

About 15 minutes later an announcement was made over the intercom at 2.34pm telling teachers to evacuate the building.

A District of Columbia public schools spokesperson, Enrique Guttierez, later said the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat.

A spokesman for the school said it was unclear if the threat was aimed at Mr Emhoff, the school’s Black History Month event, or both.

Mr Emhoff’s spokesperson said he had been safely removed from the area. All students and staff have also been evacuated safely from the school.

