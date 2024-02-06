Nevada primary - live: Why Nikki Haley won’t face Trump on the ballot
Republicans cast their votes for presidential nominee in Silver State after Joe Biden kicks off Democratic primary season with win in South Carolina
Republican presidential rivals Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are turning their attention to the western state of Nevada this week, which is holding a state-run primary on Tuesday followed by a GOP-organised caucus on Thursday.
The candidates will not be pitted against each other this time, however, with Ms Haley appearing in the former and competing against three lesser-known contenders and Mr Trump appearing in the latter contest and running against Texas pastor Ryan Binkey.
The state’s 26 delegates will only be available in the caucus but Ms Haley may be able to pick up some much-needed momentum for her campaign ahead of this month’s crucial showdown in South Carolina if she can make a strong showing.
On Saturday, President Joe Biden unsurprisingly won the first Democratic primary of this election year, also in South Carolina, taking a majority of the votes and delegates as he easily beat Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.
The incumbent’s rivals have received minimal media attention and appear not to stand any realistic chance of upsetting Mr Biden’s bid for a second term in the White House but continue to run in the interest of offering voters an alternative.
Watch: Haley says Trump isn’t spending on South Carolina race as he ‘needs more money to pay for his legal fees'
Biden says he has to ‘hold my Irish temper’ as he rages at ‘Donald Hoover Trump’
President Joe Biden told a group of donors to his re-election bid on Sunday that the mere thought of his predecessor’s callous attitude towards the nation’s military veterans and honoured war dead forces him to expend extra energy to keep his anger in check.
Speaking to guests who’d assembled to hear him speak at a Henderson, Nevada fundraiser, Mr Biden was working through what has become a standard recitation of his record since taking office in 2021 when he turned to the matter of former president Donald Trump’s attitude towards men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the United States.
He told attendees: “I have to hold my Irish temper” when it comes to that subject.
The matter that so evokes Mr Biden’s anger is a series of comments first reported by The Atlantic regarding Mr Trump’s attitude towards American war dead.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Biden says he has to ‘hold my Irish temper’ when talking Trump at campaign fundraiser
Mr Biden is more frequently invoking his predecessor’s name as the two men hurtle towards a rematch of the 2020 general election
