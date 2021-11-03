✕ Close Related video: Election day in Virginia: Your guide to voting

Republican business executive Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who sought a return to the office he left four years ago, in a tight race for Virginia’s next governor.

While analysts predicted a Republican victory and early polling showed the race effectively tied, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former governor of the state, told The Independent that he predicted a narrow win for Mr McAuliffe and that early votes cast before election day will be the deciding factor.

Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. Mr Youngkin has been focusing on how racial inequality is taught in school as school boards have become a hotbed of partisan rancour in Virginia.

Both parties are looking at the race as a bellwether and will be looking for clues about how next year’s midterm elections might pan out.

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is running for reelection in New Jersey against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Polls have revealed that Mr Murphy is ahead, but analysts have also suggested dropping approval ratings for President Joe Biden in the largely Democratic state could have an impact.

In New York City, Democratic candidate Eric Adams – a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president – has defeated long-shot GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa in the race for the city’s next mayor, who faces a major test in leading the city out from a defining public health crisis.

Mayors will also be elected in Atlanta, Boston, Miami, and Buffalo, New York, where democratic socialist candidate India Walton is mounting an uphill campaign against the incumbent mayor.