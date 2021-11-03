Election Day 2021 – results live: Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats McAuliffe in Virginia governor’s race
Republican business executive Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who sought a return to the office he left four years ago, in a tight race for Virginia’s next governor.
While analysts predicted a Republican victory and early polling showed the race effectively tied, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former governor of the state, told The Independent that he predicted a narrow win for Mr McAuliffe and that early votes cast before election day will be the deciding factor.
Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. Mr Youngkin has been focusing on how racial inequality is taught in school as school boards have become a hotbed of partisan rancour in Virginia.
Both parties are looking at the race as a bellwether and will be looking for clues about how next year’s midterm elections might pan out.
Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is running for reelection in New Jersey against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Polls have revealed that Mr Murphy is ahead, but analysts have also suggested dropping approval ratings for President Joe Biden in the largely Democratic state could have an impact.
In New York City, Democratic candidate Eric Adams – a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president – has defeated long-shot GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa in the race for the city’s next mayor, who faces a major test in leading the city out from a defining public health crisis.
Mayors will also be elected in Atlanta, Boston, Miami, and Buffalo, New York, where democratic socialist candidate India Walton is mounting an uphill campaign against the incumbent mayor.
Republican winner in Virginia Glenn Youngkin delivers victory speech
Republican Glenn Youngkin, who mobilised voters with concerns over race and education to clinch victory, promised “choice within the public school system” to people in his victory speech.
He said schools will have a curriculum that teaches children “how to think.”
The newly elected Virginia governor said he would start “transformation on day one.” “There’s no time to waste. Our kids can’t wait. We work in real people time, not government time.”
“We’re going to restore excellence in our schools,” he said. “We will invest the largest education budget in the history of the commonwealth... We’re going to introduce choice within our public school system.”
Ed Gainey becomes Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor after defeating Tony Moreno
Democrat Ed Gainey defeated his Republican opponent Tony Moreno to become the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Gainey was a five-term member of the Pennsylvania state House before his win against Moreno. He led the polls by 71 per cent to 29 per cent for Moreno.
Gainey took to the stage on Tuesday night to declare victory, saying: “Thank you, Pittsburgh,” as he was cheered by family and his supporters surrounding him.
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia
Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has been defeated by Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for Virginia’s next governor, according to a race call from The Associated Press.
Seattle mayor’s race: Bruce Harrell says ‘history in the making’ as he takes 30% lead over rival Lorena González
The man who would be Seattle’s first Asian-American mayor has claimed this is “history in the making” as he surged to a 30 per cent lead over his rival.
Bruce Harrell, 64, a former president of the city council and whose mother, originally from Japan, was interned during World World Two, appeared before supporters, as early results placed him more than 30 points head of Lorena González.
“Standing with my family by my side…I just want to say we’re going to bring Seattle back,” he said.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe has more:
Election night’s message is that Joe Biden needs a big win on Capitol Hill – and he needs it now
Terry McAuliffe and his team will have plenty of time to ponder what they did wrong in Virginia, how they allowed Republican Glenn Youngkin to exploit an issue and lie about it, playing the coded race card in the same way as Richard Nixon used to to across the southern states, and getting away with it.
They will have time to consider whether McAuliffe, a never-thrilling 64-year-old white man, who previously served as governor, was the best candidate, and whether a woman, particularly a Black woman, would have generated greater enthusiasm among voters.
Democrats might have done badly regardless of who the candidate was; elections in “off” years do not always point to the future.
What appears beyond doubt, however, is that if Democrats had a better story to tell to voters, a story of bills passed on Capitol Bill, and signed into law by Joe Biden, they would have fared better.
Instead, as Virginia Republicans prepared to party in Richmond, and Donald Trump, typically, sought to claim credit, Democrats were left picking through the wreckage of how McAuliffe had allowed Youngkin to seize on the issue of critical race theory, and claim, falsely in most cases, that it was being taught in elementary schools and that parents had no say in the matter.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe has more:
Democrats shudder as McAuliffe appears headed for defeat in Virginia in key race for Biden
The Virginia governor’s race concluded on Tuesday with Republican Glenn Youngkin on track to win a resounding victory that sent a chill through Democrats in Washington.
Before the results were even called by the major networks, Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill were already gaming out what the results would mean for 2022.
Terry McAuliffe, the state’s former governor, was down by roughly 115,000 votes as of 10.15 p.m. local time around when he took the stage at a watch party in Tyson’s Corner attended by hundreds in the meeting area of the McClean Hilton.
“We’re going to continue to count the votes,” he told cheering supporters, noting that roughly 18 per cent of the vote remained uncounted.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports from Virginia:
Boston elects first-ever woman and Asian American mayor
Michelle Wu will be Boston’s next mayor, according to projections from The Associated Press.
She will be the city’s first-ever woman and the first-ever Asian American to lead the city.
Meet the man who will oversee Trump’s cases in New York
Alvin Bragg has won the race for New York district attorney, according to projections from The Associated Press. He will be the first Black man to hold the job.
He will enter office on 1 January in a role currently held by Cyrus Vance Jr, who is retiring after a final term in which he prosecuted Harvey Weinstein for rape and brought tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief Allen Weisselberg.
Mr Bragg, a civil rights attorney and former federal prosecutor, previously helped oversee a lawsuit that led to the closure of Mr Trump’s foundation over allegations that he used the nonprofit to further his political and business interests.
Curtis Sliwa concedes in NYC mayor’s race
GOP candidate for New York mayor Curtis Sliwa has conceded in his election night speech.
“I am pledging my support to the new mayor Eric Adams because we’re all going to have to coalesce together in harmony and solidarity if we’re going to save this city that we love,” he said.
Eric Adams elected New York City mayor
Eric Adams – a former New York City Police Department captain, state legislator and Brooklyn borough president – has been elected the city’s second-ever Black mayor.
The 110th mayor of New York inherits city leadership in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has upended life for millions of residents – including the city’s schools and its thousands of students – and he will steward the nation’s most expensive police force amid international demands for reform when he enters office on 1 January.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
