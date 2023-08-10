Trump and Biden tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch, poll finds
Republican challenger and Democratic incumbent tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch at 43 per cent each
The 2024 election looks set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.
Despite his mounting legal problems, Mr Trump is by far the most popular candidate in the Republican field.
Only Florida governor Ron DeSantis has reached double digits but he remains miles behind Mr Trump.
Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr are challenging Mr Biden for the Democratic nomination but they are not considered real threats to the president.
Mr Trump was indicted for the third time on 1 August for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. As Democrats coalesce behind Mr Biden, Mr Trump’s mounting legal woes appear to only strengthen his support among his base.
The Republican primary is scheduled to begin with the Iowa caucuses on 15 January and the New Hampshire primary on 23 January. The primary season may go all the way into June, but who the nominee will be is expected to become clear well before that point.
‘There remain opportunities for primary challengers to go on the offensive'
Only 25 per cent of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire said in an NHJournal/co-efficient poll that they believed Mr Trump committed any crimes in connection to the insurrection on January 6, 2021.
The remaining 75 per cent either say say he’s innocent – 35 per cent – while some said they were unsure if he’s guilty but that he’s only being prosecuted because he’s Donald Trump”.
GOP strategist Jim Merrill told the NHJournal that “To paraphrase Donald Trump, he could stand in the middle of Elm Street and shoot someone and not lose any voters”.
“Impressive loyalty, and yet, he still has under 50 per cent primary support. There remain opportunities for primary challengers to go on the offensive, draw contrasts more forcefully, and get creative,” he added. “But they’re climbing an awfully steep hill to make it happen, and the clock is ticking.”
Christie and DeSantis tied for second in New Hampshire
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are tied in second place behind Donald Trump among New Hampshire Republicans, according to an NHJournal/co-efficient poll.
Mr Trump is in the lead with 43 per cent while the governors both have nine per cent support.
Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador, is at seven per cent, while Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy both have five per cent.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is at four per cent and former Vice President Mike Pence has three per cent support.
‘I wonder if there is any other political figure in America who could generate this level of loyalty'
An NHJournal/co-efficient poll has revealed that 62 per cent of New Hampshire GOP primary voters would vote to make Mr Trump president even if he’s convicted of a felony, with 57 per cent saying that they would support him even if he’s “serving time in prison” by the time Election Day 2024 rolls around.
Co-efficient CEO Ryan Munce told the NHJournal that “As a pollster, I wonder if there is any other political figure in America who could generate this level of loyalty”.
“It will be difficult for any Republican to peel away these voters,” he added.
57% of New Hampshire GOP voters would back Trump even if he’s in prison
Majority of Republicans want Trump to be nominee
As of Tuesday, Donald Trump was in the lead in the Republican field with 52.4 per cent of the vote, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.
- Trump: 52.4%
- DeSantis: 15.6%
- Ramaswamy: 7.2%
- Pence: 5.2%
- Haley: 4.1%
- Scott: 3.4%
- Christie: 2.1%
- Hutchinson: 0.9%
- Burgum: 0.3%
- Hurd: 0.1%
- Suarez: 0.1%
Cornell West candidacy narrows Trump-Biden gap in Arizona poll
When Green Party candidate Cornell West was included in an Arizona poll by Emerson College, it narrowed the gap between Mr Trump and Mr Biden.
Mr West received four per cent, while Mr Biden was backed by 41 per cent and Mr Trump by 42 per cent.
The Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, Spencer Kimball, said in a press release that “in national and statewide polling in recent months, West’s candidacy has taken votes away from Biden in the general election, however in Arizona it appears to tighten the race, rather than just reduce Biden’s support”.
Trump holds massive lead in Arizona primary
A new Arizona poll from Emerson College shows that Mr Trump leads the Republican field with 58 per cent while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 11 per cent.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was backed by six per cent and four per cent supported entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
The rest of the candidates in the GOP field received three per cent or less. Nine per cent said they would support another candidate and half a per cent said they were undecided, The Hill noted.
Biden backed by 65 per cent of Arizona Democrats as 21 per cent remain undecided
A new poll from Emerson College has found that Mr Biden leads the Democratic field with 65 per cent in Arizona, with anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy receiving 10 per cent and two per cent backing author Marianne Williamson.
Neither Mr Kennedy nor Ms Williamson are considered serious challengers to Mr Biden.
Among Arizona Democrats, 21 per cent said they were undecided, The Hill noted.
Trump and Biden running close in Arizona ahead of 2024
A new poll from Emerson College shows that Mr Trump and Mr Biden are running close in Arizona, one of the states won narrowly by Mr Biden in 2020, helping him reach the White House.
Mr Trump has almost 45 per cent support while Mr Biden has just over 43 per cent. The difference of 1.5 per cent is within the poll’s 2.6 per cent margin of error.
Nine per cent said they would back someone else and four per cent remained undecided, according to The Hill.
