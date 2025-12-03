Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York managed to secure a legislative win Wednesday after publicly insulting House Speaker Mike Johnson as a “political novice” and claiming he did not have enough support among Republican lawmakers to remain as leader.

Stefanik, a close ally of President Donald Trump, had picked the fight with Johnson a day earlier, accusing him of lying, questioning his leadership, asserting he was not close with Trump and threatening to withhold her much-needed support on a defense spending bill.

“Whereas Kevin McCarthy was a political animal, Mike Johnson is a political novice and, boy, does it show, with the House Republicans underperforming for the first time in the Trump era,” Stefanik said in a scathing interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Her ire, sparked because the defense bill did not include her provision on FBI surveillance, caught Johnson by surprise.

But roughly 24 hours after venting her outrage publicly — and getting what she wanted — she walked back the harsh comments.

open image in gallery Rep Elise Stefanik, a Trump ally, managed to get her provision back into a defense bill after publicly insulting Speaker Mike Johnson ( Getty Images )

“I had a very productive conversation with Speaker Johnson last night and I shared my views that House Republicans need to focus on delivering results to the American people,” Stefanik wrote on X.

“We had a great breakthrough on an important NDAA provision and are moving forward to address the affordability and safety issues impacting New York and the country.”

The provision Stefanik wanted would require the FBI to notify Congress of investigations into presidential or federal candidates seeking office. Stefanik has been working on the provision for years.

The New York congresswoman, who is currently running for governor, said she spoke with Trump as well as Johnson over the phone Tuesday evening to secure the provision back into the National Defense Authorization Act.

Stefanik is among the most fervent supporters of Trump. The president initially nominated her to serve as ambassador to the United Nations but had to rescind her nomination given Republicans’ narrow majority in the House.

Tensions between Stefanik and Johnson have been at a low boil since then. She reportedly blamed Johnson for getting her nomination pulled, according to Punchbowl News. Johnson and the White House have denied the allegation.

open image in gallery Johnson has been under pressure to keep his party aligned amid contentious infighting ( Getty Images )

But Stefanik’s frustration with Johnson appeared to be on full display Tuesday. In addition to accusing Johnson of being a “novice,” she asserted that he “wouldn’t have the votes to be speaker if there was a roll-call vote tomorrow.”

“I believe that the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership. It’s that widespread,” Stefanik told the WSJ.

Stefanik’s comments were a particular blow because Johnson has been facing pushback from other MAGA allies, including former Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

After being forced to bring the Epstein files vote to the House floor in November via discharge petition, Johnson may have his hand forced again. Members of his own party are trying to bring forward legislation that would ban members of Congress from stock trading.

Stefanik has signaled she would support such legislation.