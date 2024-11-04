Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The “winners” of a daily $1 million sweepstakes from Elon Musk and his Donald Trump-supporting political action committee were not “randomly” selected at all, according to an attorney for the group.

Swing-state voters who signed the PAC’s petition for a chance to be presented with a novelty-sized check were instead deliberately chosen to be paid “spokespeople” for the group, lawyer Chris Gober told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday.

Gober said that there is “no prize to be won” at all, and that recipients instead “must fulfill contractual obligations” on behalf of the PAC, he told Judge Angelo Foglietta in a Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas courtroom.

The world’s wealthiest man and his PAC are accused of launching an “illegal lottery scheme” to influence voters ahead of the presidential election with a daily drawing that awards $1 million to people who sign a petition supporting First and Second amendment rights, according to a lawsuit from Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner.

The lawsuit marks the first legal action against the billionaire’s stunt, which is only open to registered voters in seven swing states and includes a daily prize every day until Election Day, drawing warnings from election law experts and the Department of Justice that the scheme could be seen as an illegal vote-buying operation.

Krasner’s lawsuit accuses the group of violating consumer protection laws and falsely advertising a “random” contest when only the state of Pennsylvania can administer such lotteries.

Gober admitted that the $1 million winners “are not chosen by chance.”

“We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow,” he said.

Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner, appearing at City Hall on October 31, has sued Elon Musk and his America PAC over an ‘illegal lottery’ scheme that awards $1 million to people who signed a petition ( AFP via Getty Images )

Gober’s statements to the court are a “complete admission of liability,” Krasner’s attorney John Summers told the court on Monday.

The “winners” thus far are all registered Republican voters or Republican-leaning voters, most of whom voted early in this year’s elections, before they were awarded the money. The lawsuit in Philadelphia targets the awards to Pennsylvania recipients.

Krasner also testified on Monday that people who signed the petition were “scammed” into handing over their information in a scheme without any published rules or privacy policies.

Musk — who did not attend Monday’s hearing after blowing off last week’s initial court date — is “the heartbeat of America PAC” who announces the winners at rallies and presents them with checks, according to Summers.

“He was the one who presented the checks, albeit large cardboard checks,” Summers said. “We don’t really know if there are any real checks.”

Krasner called the stunt a “political marketing masquerading” as an “illegal lottery.”

Elon Musk speaks at a rally supporting Donald Trump in Madison Square Garden on October 27 ( AP )

Musk has defended the contest, claiming that the petition is not designed to register people to vote and is merely a “petition in support of the Constitution of the United States, and in particular, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms,” he said on X last month.

Pennsylvania — a closely watched swing state with 19 electoral votes at stake — is at the center of a growing amount of Republican-led litigation and conspiracy theories surrounding the 2024 election.

Musk has emerged as Trump’s most influential donor, contributing at least $120 million to the Trump-supporting PAC he founded and relying on the influential social media platform he owns and where election conspiracy theories are thriving — to boost the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign. Trump has also promised that Musk will serve in a potential Trump administration to lead an office dedicated to cutting $2 trillion in government spending.

America PAC says the two remaining winners will be from Arizona and Michigan.