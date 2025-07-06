Elon Musk claims he has ‘formed’ his own political party after fallout with Trump: ‘Give you back your freedom’
Elon Musk says he is forming the ‘America Party’ as he feuds with Trump over the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’
Elon Musk says he has formed a new political party amid his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.
Musk asked his 221.7 million X followers to vote in a poll deciding whether he should form the new “America Party” on Friday. The tech mogul first threatened to form a party earlier this week if Congress passed Trump’s sweeping tax and spending legislation, which he calls the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”
The billionaire has argued that the legislation, which the president signed into law on Friday, will increase the deficit by trillions.
After 65 percent of respondents voted “yes” on his poll, Musk says he’s following through.
“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it,” Musk wrote Saturday afternoon. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”
“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he added.
Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed in the Senate with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday. The House passed the bill on Thursday, and Trump signed it into law during a Military Family Picnic celebration for Independence Day.
The bill provides sweeping tax cuts — particularly to wealthy Americans — while curbing access to Medicaid and food assistance programs for millions of people. The legislation also provides billions more for defense and immigration enforcement.
Musk, once known as Trump’s “First Buddy,” sparked a public feud with the president last month over the bill, arguing it will increase the budget deficit by $2.5 trillion.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote of Trump’s bill on June 3. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”
Musk spent several months this year leading the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to slash government spending. Under his leadership, DOGE laid off hundreds of thousands of federal employees, hollowed out several agencies and terminated thousands of government contracts and grants.
Musk doubled down on June 5, calling the legislation the “Big Ugly Bill.” The billionaire also flirted with the idea of forming a new political party, but didn’t offer specifics.
Musk wrote: “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”
Trump hit back on Truth Social, accusing Musk of going “crazy” because he “took away his [electric vehicle] mandate.” Less than an hour later, Musk escalated the feud and alleged that Trump appears in the unreleased Epstein Files.
“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
The pair exchanged a few more jabs until June 6, when tensions seemed to ease. Musk expressed “regret” on June 11 for the posts he made about the president, while Trump revealed he had “no hard feelings” toward Musk.
The peace didn’t last long, though. This week, Musk pledged to fund primary challengers running against Republicans who supported the bill.
“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” the billionaire wrote on Monday.
“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.
Nearly every Republican in Congress voted to pass the bill, with just three senators and two representatives joining Democrats in voting against it.
Trump responded by threatening to cut of the billions of dollars in federal subsidies Musk’s companies receive. The president also threatened to “take a look at” deporting Elon Musk to South Africa, where he was born and raised for several years.
