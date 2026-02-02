Epstein files live updates: Trump claims docs ‘absolve’ him as top DOJ says the ‘review is over’
Justice Department releases massive trove of documents more than one month after congressionally mandated deadline
President Donald Trump has claimed that the latest release of files from investigations into Jeffrey Epstein “absolves” him as a top official at the Department of Justice (DOJ) played down the possibility of additional criminal charges.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the president’s former criminal defense attorney, acknowledged the existence of “horrible photographs” and troubling email correspondence, but said it does not “allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”
“There’s a lot of correspondence. There’s a lot of emails. There’s a lot of photographs. There’s a lot of horrible photographs that appear to be taken by Mr. Epstein or people around him,” Blanche told CNN. “But that doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”
Trump is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest files. Inclusion does not suggest any wrongdoing, and the DOJ said some documents contained untrue and sensationalist claims against Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and has never been accused of a crime linked with Epstein.
“I didn't see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left,” Trump said.
Pressure mounts on Andrew and Mandelson to reveal Epstein details
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson are facing calls to reveal all they know about Jeffrey Epstein to US lawmakers, as the peer resigned his membership of the Labour Party to avoid causing it "further embarrassment".
Andrew and Lord Mandelson are both allegedly featured in the more than three million documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to paedophile financier Epstein.
In an alleged email exchange from 2009, Lord Mandelson appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers about a tax on bankers bonuses.
Among them were files that suggested Epstein had made $75,000 in payments to Lord Mandelson between 2003 and 2004, when he was a Labour MP.
A man who appears to be Andrew, the King's disgraced brother, meanwhile features in images from the release where he is crouched over an unidentified woman who is lying on the floor.
The latest documents also include emails suggesting he invited the sex offender for dinner at Buckingham Palace and agreed to meet a “beautiful” 26-year-old Russian woman.
Slovakia national security adviser resigns over Epstein files
Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico's national security adviser has resigned after new files related to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly showed the pair had exchanged emails talking about young women.
National security adviser Miroslav Lajcak issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and condemning Epstein's crimes. He described the exchange as informal and light-hearted and without any real substance, but said he would offer his resignation so the situation would not be used to attack the prime minister."
Not because of having done anything criminal or unethical in my actions, but I don't want him (Fico) to bear the political costs for something that's unrelated to his decisions," he said.
Fico announced in a video message on Facebook on Saturday he had accepted Lajcak's resignation, calling the adviser an incredible source of experience in diplomacy and foreign policy.
Photos appear to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, after he featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced pedophile financier, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.
Pictures which appear to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman are featured in the latest disclosure of files linked to Epstein.
The images are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images of a man who appears to be Andrew kneeling on the floor next to a woman lying down.
Ro Khanna threatens contempt charges if Pam Bondi doesn't complete release of Epstein files
Lord Mandelson resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Lord Peter Mandelson said he has resigned from his membership of the Labour Party as he does not wish to “cause further embarrassment” over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The announcement comes at the end of a weekend of growing pressure over his relationsip with the convicted sex offender, following the release of than three million documents by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
Exchanges between the peer and Epstein featured in some of the so-called Epstein files, while included bank statements appeared to show the peer received some 75,000 US dollars from Epstein over a period between 2003 and 2004, when he was a Labour MP.
Lord Mandelson said he did not recall ever receiving the payments, and questioned their authenticity.
Full story:
Lord Mandelson resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Only ‘half’ of Epstein files have been released, says lawmaker who led efforts to unearth them
Rep. Ro Khanna appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday and said that only about half of the Department’s trove has been made public and warned that there would be consequences if the rest of the documents do not come out soon.
The Democrat, who led efforts to force the DOJ to release the Epstein files along with Republican congressman Thomas Massie, told Kristen Welker that the DOJ’s release on Friday, while substantial, was weeks late under the statute passed by Congress and amounted to just about half of what Congress had demanded from the agency.
Read more:
Only ‘half’ of Epstein files released, says lawmaker who led efforts to unearth them
Trump claims latest Epstein files release clears him of wrongdoing
Second woman claims she was sent by Epstein to the UK for sex with Andrew, lawyer says
A second woman has claimed she was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The woman's lawyer told the BBC that the encounter took place at the disgraced former prince's former residence of Royal Lodge in 2010.
The woman, who is not named, was said to be in her 20s at the time. No evidence has been provided in support of the woman's claims.
Read more:
Second woman claims she was sent by Epstein to UK for sex with Andrew, lawyer says
Rep Raskin slams Epstein files release as a ‘full-blown cover-up’
Democratic representative Jamie Raskin appeared on CNN Sunday where he called the DOJ’s release of the Epstein files a “a full-blown cover-up.”
He said that Democrats were "absolutely" going to see the unredacted file, adding that they had sent a letter requesting the files.
Blanche said on Friday that every woman’s image had been redacted, adding that if any members of Congress wanted to see the unredacted material they should contact the DOJ so that could be arranged.
“Remember, they’ve said there are six million potentially responsive documents there. They’ve only released three million with more than 10,000 redactions. So we have to go look at those redactions. They’ve not sent us the explanation yet for those redactions. But then what about the other 3 million files?
Because we are witnessing a full blown cover up. Remember, not only is there a subpoena to attorney general [Pam] Bondi to turn everything over to Congress now; there’s a federal law compelling them to turn it over, and yet we’re just getting the dribs and drabs of information coming out of this stuff that they want us to see.”
House Democrat leading Epstein files release says DOJ is not following the law
On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he thinks the DOJ is complying with the law requiring public disclosure of the Epstein files.
But Rep. Ro Khanna, who is leading the effort to release all the Epstein files, said he did not believe the department had fully complied.
He said survivors are upset that many of their names accidentally had come out without redactions and they want to make sure the rest of the files come out.
Blanche said each time the department has learned that a victim’s name was not properly redacted, it has moved quickly to fix the problem but that those mistakes account for a tiny fraction of the overall materials.
