Independent
Trump latest
Live updated

Trump’s Justice Department expected to start sharing Epstein files with Congress on Friday: Live updates

House Oversight Committee intends to release Epstein files, spokesperson says

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Friday 22 August 2025 08:41 BST
John Oliver expertly breaks down why Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein are linked

The Justice Department is expected to start turning over documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation to the House Oversight Committee from Friday.

Earlier this month, the committee subpoenaed the DOJ regarding the criminal case against the late convicted sex offender and financier that has recently shaken the top levels of President Donald Trump’s administration and been a consistent magnet for conspiracy theories.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the Republican committee chair, said in a statement that the DOJ has many records and gave it time to ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material is redacted.

Once received, the committee plans to make public some of the Epstein files, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN. It is not clear when that will be.

The Epstein files became one of the biggest scandals of the Trump presidency when the DOJ and FBI announced in July that no further disclosures would be made regarding the case. This followed years of now senior administration officials spreading conspiracies about a client list and promising to release all the documents.

Members of Trump’s MAGA base, many of whom were eagerly anticipating bombshell revelations, were infuriated. The White House has since been trying to contain the fallout and backlash.

Joe Sommerlad22 August 2025 08:35

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s administration as the Justice Department is expected to turn over documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation to the House Oversight Committee.

Joe Sommerlad22 August 2025 08:25

