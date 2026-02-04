Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An ethics watchdog is sounding the alarm after a Trump administration official overseeing mineral innovation hawked diamond jewelry in a retail catalog.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which describes itself as an organization fighting for American democracy with an "aim to build a government that is accountable, transparent and ethical," filed a complaint last week focused on the jewelry ad.

The complaint urges the Energy Department's inspector general to investigate Trice Jewelers catalog ads featuring Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson. She oversees the agency's Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation.

The ad features a photo of Robertson — decked out in several pieces of diamond jewelry — and her dog. Larger images of the jewelry on offer surround the photo, including an 18-karat white gold diamond necklace with a $14,200 price tag.

In addition to the images, there's a short quote from Robertson about her favorite jewelry and a biographical blurb about her that mentions her title.

open image in gallery An ethics watchdog has filed a complaint over the appearance of Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson, a Trump administration official, in a jewelry ad, noting that it uses Robertson's official title in its copy ( screengrab/Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee )

"Ethics rules prohibit executive branch officials from using their public office and official title for private gain, including for the endorsement of any product or enterprise," the CREW complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say that "Robertson’s appearance in the catalog, coupled with the biographical information specifically identifying her title and position at the Department of Energy, implies that her support of this private jeweler was made in her official capacity and backed by the weight of the federal government."

An Energy Department spokesperson told Government Executive that the ad was an "oversight that has since been addressed."

"The appearance was an unpaid, personal appearance made in her capacity as a private individual, prior to her confirmation. Her title was added by the vendor as a biographical detail, rather than a suggestion of endorsement. Once the error came to the department’s attention, Ms Robertson asked the vendor to make a correction," the statement says. "Ms Robertson fully adheres to all ethics requirements and upholds the highest standards of conduct."

The Independent has requested comment from the Department of Energy.

Despite the response from the Energy Department, CREW is asking the agency's inspector general to determine whether Robertson asked for her title to be included, received any payment for the ad, has any previous relationship with Trice Jewelers, and sought ethics guidance before agreeing to participate in the ad.

The ad isn't the first time Trump administration officials — including the president himself — have been accused of using their positions to endorse products.

Last spring, President Donald Trump held a press event in which he publicly said he planned to purchase a Tesla from then-DOGE boss and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

open image in gallery Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, stands with President Donald Trump outside the White House in 2025. Trump said he planned to buy a Tesla electric vehicle from Musk during the event ( AFP/Getty )

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy described the display as "corruption" at the time.

“Just because the corruption plays out in public doesn’t mean it’s not corruption,” he wrote in a post on X in March.

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was sued over her promotion of a Texas dentist on her social media accounts when she was South Dakota Governor.

Travelers United, a consumer advocacy group, filed a lawsuit in 2024, accusing Noem of “advertis[ing] a product or service without disclosing that she has a financial relationship with that company.”

The allegations were tied to a video Noem made at the time promoting a dentistry office.

“I’m the governor of South Dakota and had the opportunity to come to Smile Texas to fix my teeth, which has been absolutely amazing,” she says in the video.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the subject of a 2024 lawsuit after she appeared in a video promoting a dentist’s office while serving as the governor of South Dakota ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

During his first term, Trump's then-adviser Kellyanne Conway received a warning from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics after she told Americans to "go buy Ivanka's stuff." Her comment referenced a clothing line operated by Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff," Conway said at the time. "I own some of it. I fully — I'm going to just, going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

After receiving complaints from Democrats and ethics watchdogs, the office "concluded that Ms Conway acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again."