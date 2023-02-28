Fox - Dominion lawsuit news – live: Murdoch called Trump election lies ‘damaging’, deposition reveals
Follow the latest updates from Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News
Fox News personalities are in hot water thanks to some new revelations from Dominion Voting Systems’ massive lawsuit against their company.
Testimony from Fox Corp’s chairman Rupert Murdoch and the publishing of private text messages and other correspondence between the network’s top stars have now revealed what many in media have suspected all along: That Fox News’s opinion hosts long pushed a stolen election narrative they themselves knew from the outset was totally false.
Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, two of the network’s top pro-Trump stars, were privately bashing members of his legal team for spreading bogus conspiracies in the leadup to January 6.
“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane,” wrote Carlson in one message to Ingraham, who responded: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani].”
It’s the latest blow to Fox’s credibility and comes as the network is preparing for a second Republican primary featuring none other than Donald Trump himself.
WATCH: Jeb Bush calls for Ron DeSantis to run for president
Former Florida Gov Jeb Bush, most notable for his expensive failed 2016 presidential campaign which was one of many ground up and cast aside by the Trump machine, is wading into national GOP politics once again.
In an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade, he calls for current Florida Gov Ron DeSantis — currently polling competitively against Mr Trump — to run for president and block The Donald from office again.
Watch below:
ICYMI: Trump accuses prosecutors of ’trying to steal a second Presidential Election’
Former president Donald Trump has accused prosecutors who are investigating him of trying to steal the 2024 presidential election, repeaitng his lie that the 2020 contest was stolen.
“Crooked Democrat Prosecutors, many of them Racists in Reverse, are trying to steal a second Presidential Election. They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024. MAGA!!!” the former president posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning.
Read more:
Latino Republicans push back on party’s immigration agenda
More than half of the residents in the slice of Miami that includes Little Havana were born abroad. And when Republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar ran for re-election last year, she won by 15 percentage points.
The GOP’s dominance of Florida’s 27th congressional district is emblematic of the party’s inroads with Latino voters in recent years in much of the US and especially in Florida. Those gains helped governor Ron DeSantis decisively win re-election last year and contributed to the GOP taking back control of the House of Representatives.
That strong showing, however, is leading to some tension as the newly emboldened Republicans in Washington aim to launch an aggressive agenda, particularly around immigration policy. Ms Salazar is among a handful of Republicans pushing back against a sweeping proposal being considered in the House that would restrict asylum at the US-Mexico border.
Here’s more.
Jeb Bush, whose White House run was crushed by Trump, backs DeSantis for 2024
Former presidential candidate Jeb Bush said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the opportunity to run for president in 2024 in a bid to beat former president Donald Trump, who crushed Mr Bush in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked Mr Bush, himself a former Florida governor, whether 2024 offered his successor an opportunity to seek the White House.
“I think it is,” Mr Bush said. “He’s been a really effective governor. He’s young. I think we’re on the verge of a generational change in our politics. Kind of hope so.”
Read more:
Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy over ‘political theatre’ jibe at Zelensky
Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz has been mocked for saying that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky engages in political “theatre” because he wore a “sweatshirt and fatigues” during US president Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv last week (despite this being Mr Zelensky’s customary attire since the war began).
The Recount, crying hypocrisy, notes that during a 2021 visit to the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, Mr Cruz himself chose to forego the usual suit and tie in favour of combat camouflage. Astonishing!
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against resolution mourning loss of life in Turkey-Syria earthquake
I mean, honestly, what is there left to say?
Sravasti Dasgupta is here to have a go.
Jan 6 suspect ‘Sedition Panda’ arrested
A man who allegedly took part in the insurrection on January 6 2021 wearing the head of a panda costume has been arrested by the FBI.
Jesse James Rumson was arrested in Florida on Monday. He is accused of storming the US Capitol among hundreds of other Trump supporters in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the 2020 election victory of President Joe Biden.
Court records state that Mr Rumson faces several charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Ron DeSantis admits his Disney World wedding is ‘ironic’
Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis has admitted that his wedding taking place at Disney World is “kind of ironic” as he’s now engaged in a battle with the company.
The governor married his wife Casey DeSantis at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2009, according to Insider.
“In looking forward to what we ended up doing as governor and some of the face-offs that we had with some major institutions in Florida, it’s kind of ironic,” Mr DeSantis told SiriusXM Patriot radio in an interview set to be broadcast on Monday, a transcript obtained by Insider revealed.
Read more:
What’s happening at CPAC this year?
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to the DC area as the 2024 primary contest begins to heat up with the announcements of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, the first official contenders.
From Wednesday through Saturday, some of the nation’s most prominent Republicans will address audiences of young activists, party officials and veteran operatives as they make their respective cases for their own personal brands of conservatism.
Just as notable as those attending the event, however, is the list of those who declined invitations: Florida governor Ron DeSantis, thought to be one of the strongest potential 2024 GOP primary candidates, will not be attending while former US vice president Mike Pence, also thought to be readying a 2024 bid, has spurned the gathering.
John Bowden has this look at the most notable conservatives who will be there.
Trump launches attack on 'weak and totally ineffective' Pete Buttigieg over Ohio train derailment
In his latest Truth Social diatribe, the former commander-in-chief issues some rare praise for The Washington Post (he used to deride the legendary newspaper as “the Amazon Washington Post”) as a means of attacking US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, whom his loathsome eldest son Don Jr recently suggested had been a “diversity hire” by the Biden administration because he is gay.
Of the beleaguered Mr Buttigieg, who arrived in East Palestine, Ohio, a day after Mr Trump last week to inspect the costly chemical cleanup after the freight train derailment of 3 February, he writes, somewhat confusingly:
“Wow, is The Washington Post becoming legit. They just reported that the weak and totally ineffective Secretary of Transportation, Pete “BUTTedgeedge,” LIED when he said that the Trump Administrations great and effective reduction in regulations, a giant job producer, had NOTHING to do with the East Palestine Train Derailment. It was just more Dem DISINFORMATION in order to deflect from their gross incompetence. Really good investigative journalism by The Washington Post. Keep it going!”
