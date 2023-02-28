Voting Machines Defamation Suit (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fox News personalities are in hot water thanks to some new revelations from Dominion Voting Systems’ massive lawsuit against their company.

Testimony from Fox Corp’s chairman Rupert Murdoch and the publishing of private text messages and other correspondence between the network’s top stars have now revealed what many in media have suspected all along: That Fox News’s opinion hosts long pushed a stolen election narrative they themselves knew from the outset was totally false.

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, two of the network’s top pro-Trump stars, were privately bashing members of his legal team for spreading bogus conspiracies in the leadup to January 6.

“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane,” wrote Carlson in one message to Ingraham, who responded: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani].”

It’s the latest blow to Fox’s credibility and comes as the network is preparing for a second Republican primary featuring none other than Donald Trump himself.