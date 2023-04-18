✕ Close Recording captures Giuliani admitting he doesn’t know about Dominion voting machines

Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News were reportedly locked in settlement negotiations on Monday, after the $1.6bn defamation trial was abruptly delayed for 24 hours.

But there is no sign yet of the parties reaching an agreement that would prevent Fox’s owner Rupert Murdoch and high-profile anchors from being forced to testify.

Judge Eric Davis said the 24-hour delay was “not unusual” and indicated jurors would be sworn in Tuesday in comments to the court on Monday morning.

He did not give a reason for the delay, but multiple news outlets reported the delay was to allow time for a possible settlement to be reached.

Fox News is being sued for knowingly spreading false claims that Dominion’s voting systems manipulated the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation , its decision making, and concerns over competition from other right-wing networks.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump called on Fox News to stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion’s arguments in an early morning Truth Social post on Monday.