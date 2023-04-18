Fox Dominion lawsuit - live: Settlement rumours loom over start of trial after abrupt delay
As lawyers hold last-minute settlement talks in high-stakes defamation trial, Donald Trump calls on Fox to double down on voting fraud claims.
Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News were reportedly locked in settlement negotiations on Monday, after the $1.6bn defamation trial was abruptly delayed for 24 hours.
But there is no sign yet of the parties reaching an agreement that would prevent Fox’s owner Rupert Murdoch and high-profile anchors from being forced to testify.
Judge Eric Davis said the 24-hour delay was “not unusual” and indicated jurors would be sworn in Tuesday in comments to the court on Monday morning.
He did not give a reason for the delay, but multiple news outlets reported the delay was to allow time for a possible settlement to be reached.
Fox News is being sued for knowingly spreading false claims that Dominion’s voting systems manipulated the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision making, and concerns over competition from other right-wing networks.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump called on Fox News to stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion’s arguments in an early morning Truth Social post on Monday.
Fox News plans to fight Dominion’s defamation case by pointing finger at Trump and other ‘defamers’
In a court filing on Sunday, Fox News indicated it would cast blame on Donald Trump and other right-wing networks as it seeks to defend a $1.6bn defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Machines.
Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington, Delaware.
The judge presiding over the high-profile case delayed the start by one day, while attorneys for the right-wing media network suggest that the former president made similar claims that Dominion says were defamatory
Judge delays start of Fox News defamation trial hours before high-profile hearing begins
A judge delayed the start of the highly-anticipated Fox News defamation trial by 24 hours, just hours before it was due to begin.
The delay was reportedly ordered so Fox and Dominion Voting Machines could negotiate a potential settlement in the $1.6bn lawsuit.
On Monday, Judge Eric Davis told the court that the delay had been his decision, and did not provide any further information.
Alex Woodward is in Wilmington, Delaware, covering the case for The Independent.
The judge did not provide a reason for pushing back the start of the closely watched case
What will Dominion’s private equity owners decide to do?
Journalist Bill Grueskin points out that Dominion Voting Machine’s majority owner is private equity firm Staple Street Capitol.
“Remember that Dominion Voting Systems is majority-owned by a private-equity firm, which *might* just be more interested in a large, confidential cash settlement than a long, drawn-out defamation suit and appeals that would further illuminate Fox’s failings.”
Has Fox News got cold feet?
CNN legal commentator Elie Honig believes that Fox News will be desperate to avoid their primetime hosts being called to testify in the Dominion defamation trial.
Speaking on Sunday, as a court in Delaware announced the trial would be delayed for one day, the former federal prosecutor said “there’s something about being on the eve of trial that can really sober up both parties.”
“Look at it from Fox’s point of view: they’re looking at the likelihood — if there’s a trial — of having all of their, or many of their, most prominent anchors have to take the stand, testify and get cross-examined. You can understand why they would be hit by reality at the last moment, say, ‘We need to avoid this,’” Mr Honig said.
He added that Dominion “has a very strong case here for defamation.”
Will Fox News settle the Dominion defamation lawsuit? First Amendment experts aren’t so sure
On the eve of the Fox-Dominion defamation trial, Alex Woodward spoke to First Amendment experts to gauge whether the right-wing network would seek to settle the case out of court.
Has the voting machine company at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories met the extremely high bar for proving defamation by the press? Maybe, but the network says losing the case would be a blow to all media, Alex Woodward reports
Potential jurors quizzed over impartiality
Jury selection began in the Fox-Dominion defamation trial on Thursday, with potential jurors being handed a list of questions to weed out any with possible biases.
A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates are due to be sworn in on Tuesday morning.
According to NBC News, among the questions they were asked were:
- Do you personally know any employees of Dominion or Fox, or have you ever been employed by or otherwise had any connection with either of these parties?
- Do you personally know, or do you have any opinion on, any of the following persons who may be identified at trial? Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell.
- Have you or a family member or a close friend ever worked in a newsroom?
- Do you avoid any Fox News programs, on television or any other social media, and if so, would this affect your ability to be fair and impartial?
Fox News apologises to judge presiding over Dominion case
Fox News’ attorneys have apologised to the judge presiding over the $1.6bn Dominion Voting Machines defamation trial after misleading statements about Ruper Murdoch’s role at the company.
In a letter to the court, Blake Rohrbacher called the situation a “misunderstanding” and said that they “understand the Court’s concerns, apologise, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward”.
Judge Eric Davis imposed a sanction last week against the network after it made “misrepresentations” to the court about Mr Murdoch’s role as an officer at Fox News.
Full story below.
Blake Rohrbacher, the attorney for Fox News called the situation a ‘misunderstanding’ in a letter to the court
Will the Fox vs Dominion trial be televised?
A procession of top Fox News anchors and executives are expected to be called to testify in the $1.6bn Dominion Voting Machine defamation trial in Delaware, leading to intense media interest in the trial.
However, any hopes that the trial would be televised were scuttled last week when Judge Eric Davis ruled that video and audio broadcasts would not be permitted.
In denying denied the request by a coalition of media organisations for that access, Judge Davis ensured that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Rupert Murdoch could testify without their every remark being beamed into living rooms and spliced for social media.
“I have gone as far as I can go with respect to access,” he said on Thursday.
On Monday, a long line of reporters queued outside the court. Judge Davis told the court that he was expecting the trial to get underway on Tuesday, despite reports that the parties were in settlement negotiations.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward, reporting from Delaware, notes that the room where Judge Davis is presiding fits about 200 people.
There is a media overflow room where there will either be audio or video for reporters to view only.
‘PLEASE Dominion --- Do not settle with Fox!’
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has implored Dominion Voting Machines not to settle its defamation case against Fox News before trial.
The former anchor sued the then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, before signing a non-disclosure agreement with its parent company.
“PLEASE Dominion --- Do not settle with Fox! You’re about to prove something very big,” Ms Carlson wrote on Twitter, after reports began emerging that discussions were being held to settle the case before trial.
“Here’s my take on Fox-Dominion case-(as I’m sending telepathic messages to Dominion to not settle!) I can talk about the current case-but I can’t then answer next logical question (b/c of my NDA)-”Did Fox ever ask you to make up shit when you were there?” Therein lies the problem,” she added.
Trump says Fox News should stand by his election lies to weaken Dominion lawsuit
Donald Trump suggested Fox News should stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion Voting System’s arguments as the two gear up to go to trial.
The former president took to Truth Social in the early hours of Monday and posted in all caps: “If Fox would finally admit that there was large scale cheating & irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, which would be a good thing for them, & for America, the case against them, which should not have existed at all, would be greatly weakened.”
He added: “Back up those patriots at Fox instead of throwing them under the bus - & they are right! There is sooo much proof, like mass ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, FBI colluding with Twitter & Facebook, state legislatures not used, etc.”
Ariana Baio has the story.
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems are set to go to trial this week
