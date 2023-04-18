Fox News Dominion lawsuit – live: Opening arguments stalled by mystery delay as judge appoints special master
Highly-anticipated Fox News defamation trial had been due to get underway at 1.30pm.
A high-stakes $1.6bn defamation trial Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News has been unexpectedly delayed in Delaware.
The 12 jurors who will hear the case were sworn in on Tuesday morning, and opening statements were due to begin at 1.30pm.
Attorneys from both parties have been in and out of the courtroom, but there has been no sign of Judge Eric Davis or the jury so far in the afternoon session.
During the lunch break, Judge Davis appointed a special master to investigate whether Fox News concealed evidence.
Fox News is accused of knowingly spreaking false claims about the voting machine company in the afermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Fox has denied the allegations, arguing that the network’s statements made on-air were protected under the First Amendment.
Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision making, and concerns over competition from other right-wing networks.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump called on Fox News to stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion’s arguments in a Truth Social post.
Delay in opening arguments stretches to two hours
Nearly two hours after the scheduled start, we’re still awaiting opening arguments in the Fox-Dominion defamation trial.
There are rumours that both parties may be negotiating an 11th hour settlement.
New from CNN’s Oliver Darcy: “CNN’s @MarshallCohen observed a top Fox lawyer showing a piece of paper to a top Dominion lawyer. A few min later, they both stepped out of the courtroom into a private, secured area for court staff. Moments later, they walked back into court together. Unclear what was discussed.”
Judge formally appoints special master to investigate Fox News
A judge in the $1.6bn Dominion defamation trial has formally appointed a special master to investigate Fox News as opening arguments were delayed on Tuesday.
Judge Eric Davis had earlier signalled his unhappiness at the rightwing network’s apparent failure to disclose key evidence ahead of the trial.
Opening statements had been due to begin at 1.30pm on Tuesday in the highly-anticipated defamation trial, and it’s unclear if the order to investigate Fox was to blame for the delay.
Delay could be costly to Fox News
If we get to opening statements today, that’s a whole evening news cycle until tomorrow morning without a chance for Fox to weigh in.
The claims laid out in Dominion’s arguments in court filings over the last several weeks are already pretty embarrassing for the network.
The first day of a closely watched trial would be just as painful.
One hour late, and no sign of a start yet
It’s now more than one hour since opening arguments were due to begin, and it appears the unexplained delay in the start of the Fox News-Dominion defamation trial may last for some time.
Both sets of attorneys are in the courtroom, shuffling around at the desks, standing, walking off occassionally, but all appear to be in the room and waiting for a start.
Unexplained delay to opening arguments
Opening statements were expected to begin at 1.30pm, but there has been an unexplained delay.
Both sets of lawyers have entered the courtroom, and are waiting for the judge and jury to enter.
No word on what has caused the delay yet.
Ninety minutes for both opening arguments
Each side is supposed to get 90 minutes each for opening statements.
If Judge Davis wants to cram both in today, that should take the day past 4:30pm, which he has said he didn’t want to do.
It was supposed to begin at 1.30pm, but there’s no sign of a start yet.
Is Fox News about to pay the price for spreading election lies?
As we await the (imminent) opening arguments in the Fox News-Dominion defamation trial, here’s a reminder from Alex Woodward what’s at stake for the right-wing network.
You’re not 'Dick Tracy’
Before the lunch break, Judge Davis warned jurors against doing their own research on the high-profile case.
“Do not do any detective work,” he said, adding that they were not “Dick Tracy.”
They were further ordered not to discuss the case amongst themselves, as is standard in jury trials.
Jurors have been vetted for any potential biases they might have about Fox News.
Court is about to resume with opening arguments
We’re moments away from a start in the Fox News-Dominion defamation trial.
Twelve jurors and 12 alternates have been sworn in this morning.
Judge Eric Davis excused one alternate juror after they informed the court they had been “up all night”.
Stephen Shackleford will lead for Dominion.
Fox PR executive removed from Delaware courtroom for taking photo
Fox News’ senior vice president of media relations Caley Cronin was ordered to move to a media overflow room after she was observed breaching a blanket ban on making visual or audio recordings during the trial.
Full story.
