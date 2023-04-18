✕ Close Recording captures Giuliani admitting he doesn’t know about Dominion voting machines

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A high-stakes $1.6bn defamation trial Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News has been unexpectedly delayed in Delaware.

The 12 jurors who will hear the case were sworn in on Tuesday morning, and opening statements were due to begin at 1.30pm.

Attorneys from both parties have been in and out of the courtroom, but there has been no sign of Judge Eric Davis or the jury so far in the afternoon session.

During the lunch break, Judge Davis appointed a special master to investigate whether Fox News concealed evidence.

Fox News is accused of knowingly spreaking false claims about the voting machine company in the afermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox has denied the allegations, arguing that the network’s statements made on-air were protected under the First Amendment.

Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision making, and concerns over competition from other right-wing networks.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump called on Fox News to stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion’s arguments in a Truth Social post.