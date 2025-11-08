Newsom uses AI picture of Trump as Marie Antoinette to blast his Mar-a-Lago trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom once again trolled President Donald Trump, this time over his trip to Mar-a-Lago with an AI-generated image portraying Trump as France’s Marie Antoinette - as the shutdown drags on and SNAP food benefits remain in flux.

On Friday, Newsom slammed Trump in a series of posts on X, accusing him of trying to block food aid and showing he “DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU.”

His press office went further, charging the Trump administration with “fighting tooth and nail to starve children” and responding to a CNN segment covering Trump’s Florida trip amid the longest government shutdown.

Accompanying the AI-generated image, which depicts Trump in 18th-century Antoinette attire and used previously by Newsom, symbolizing selfish luxury while people go hungry, the press office captioned the post: “GOOD NIGHT, PEASANTS!”

Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago club Friday and is scheduled to leave Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration notice did not provide exact arrival or departure times, and the visit comes amid travel disruptions caused by the government shutdown, which has led the FAA to reduce flights at major airports.

This weekend trip marks the president’s 13th visit to Mar-a-Lago during his second term and his 15th overall to Florida since Inauguration Day.

Also, Friday night, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked a judge’s order requiring Trump’s administration to fully fund SNAP after a weeklong lapse, the first in the program’s 61-year history. A federal appeals court had rejected the administration’s emergency request on Friday, but the Supreme Court quickly granted a temporary freeze while the legal challenge continues.

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted Halloween events at the White House before he returned to Florida for Mar-a-Lago’s seasonal Halloween party and a MAGA Inc. super PAC dinner.

Newsom’s press office previously used the Antoinette image in October, following reports that work on Trump’s new White House ballroom continues despite multiple federal agencies being shuttered due to a budget stalemate.

“TRUMP ‘MARIE ANTOINETTE’ SAYS, ‘NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!’ the governor’s press office posted, mocking Trump’s trademark all-caps social posts.

Antoinette, queen of France during the 1789 Revolution, is famously, but likely inaccurately, credited with saying “Let them eat cake” in response to starving peasants, often reiterated to illustrate the aristocracy’s obliviousness to the suffering of common people.