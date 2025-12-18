Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has branded Donald Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame” as “b******t,” in his latest trolling of the president.

His fiery comments come after Trump added plaques to his row of presidential portraits, many of which blasted his opponents as “the most divisive political figures in American History.”

In response, Newsom shared his own parody version of the Walk of Fame, adding that the president’s jab at his enemies comes as costs continue to climb for everyday Americans.

“Inflation is up. Unemployment is up,” Newsom wrote on X. “Grocery prices are up. Electricity costs are up.

“And Donald Trump is spending his time doing this bull****.”

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump with a parody version of his Walk of Fame, using images from a recent Vanity Fair interview ( Governor Newsom Press Office )

Two hours later, Newsom shared his own Walk of Fame, which used images from the bombshell Vanity Fair interview with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The images were slammed by the internet for being “diabolical” and “crazy,” depicting Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, and J.D. Vance in high definition, revealing wrinkles and blemishes on Trump’s top team.

He also included images of Kristi Noem, whom the internet nicknamed “Ice Barbie,” in full federal agent regalia.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s Walk of Fame has made headlines; earlier this year, he installed a photo of an autopen in place of Joe Biden's portrait.

Trump has long claimed that his predecessor’s use of an autopen invalidates all orders signed into law by the Biden administration, despite many other presidents, including Trump, using the device.

open image in gallery Newsom also used images of controversial MAGA politician Kristi Noem in his post ( Governor Newsom Press Office )

Now, the president has used the wall to attack his enemies once again with his new range of plaques.

Underneath President Barack Obama’s picture, Trump described the two-term president as “one of the most divisive political figures.”

He also branded Joe Biden as the “worst President in American History” and claimed that he won in “the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.”

Trump was more conciliatory to other presidents, though, including Ronald Reagan.

“He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House,” the GOP leader boasted. “Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom’s trolling of the president comes as Trump oversees rising unemployment and a worsening economy ( Getty Images )

While the president has been installing his latest feature on his Walk of Fame, a new poll from NPR/PBS News/Marist found that 57 percent of Americans are unhappy with his handling of the economy.

A poll from Politico found that over half of respondents believe that costs under groceries, utilities, health care, housing, and transportation are too high.

Also, unemployment has risen to 4.4 percent, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report seen by The New York Times.

However, in typical Trump fashion, the president has been more optimistic.

He told Politico that the economy is “A+++++,” bragged about his tariff policy, and slammed his political enemies in Europe during an interview last week.