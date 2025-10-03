Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Newsom roasts Stephen Miller over ‘homeland defender’ call: ‘Slay queen’

California governor’s office mocked the Trump administration with a meme ending in ‘slay queen’

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 03 October 2025 20:29 BST
Newsom Threatens To Cut State Funds Over Trump Campus Deal.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ramped up his attacks on the Trump administration, with a meme mocking White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

On Thursday, Miller made an X post, urging Americans to join the Department of Homeland Security, writing, “Sign up to become a homeland defender.”

Newsom’s press office responded with a meme of Miller with rainbow sparkles and a nail polish emoji, captioned, “The guy sitting in the hotel armchair wants you to defend the homeland. Slay queen!”

The jab echoed a May Democratic Party post tagging Miller and featuring an empty hotel-room chair.

Newsom has long mocked Trump, with jabs including a joke on X about the president’s escalator mishap at the U.N., mimicking his signature all-caps style.

Gavin Newsom's press office posted this meme on Thursday, one day after posting an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as Marie Antoinette
“Dozy Don was defeated by the escalator, poor guy!” Newsom’s press office said on x.

The U.N. later said a videographer may have triggered the safety stop.

Newsom's latest post comes after a Democratic post in May, featuring a hotel-room chair
On Wednesday, Newsom’s press office criticized Donald Trump for continuing construction on a $200 million White House ballroom during the ongoing government shutdown, posting an AI-generated image of the president as 18th century French Queen Marie Antoinette, who became a symbol of wealthy self-indulgence mixed with obliviousness to the less fortunate.

“Trump ‘Marie Antoinette’ says, ‘no health care for you peasants, but a ballroom for the queen!’”

This critique was a response to the administration's decision to prioritize the ballroom project over addressing the shutdown's impact on federal services and healthcare programs.

Newsom’s press office responded to an X post from Stephen Miller with a meme of Miller with rainbow sparkles and the nail polish emoji
Despite the shutdown, work on the ballroom continues, as its funding is not tied to the 2026 fiscal year appropriations. This move has drawn criticism from Democrats, who argue that the administration is neglecting essential services while pursuing luxury projects.

Newsom’s press office also posted the Antoinette image several times on Friday, writing, again, in all caps, “If the peasants are poor, maybe they should start a reality show like our queen! Worked out beautifully for her. Now she’s rich, and you losers are about to lose your health care!”

