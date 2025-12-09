Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed an infamous photo of President Donald Trump to troll him over his recent comments about lawn care.

During a Monday Cabinet meeting, Trump suggested that you need an extremely high IQ to power up a lawnmower these days.

“Farming equipment has gotten too expensive,” Trump said. “They put these environmental excesses on the equipment, which don’t do a damn thing except make it complicated, make it impractical, and frankly, you really have to be, in many cases, you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower.”

The president regularly brings up the topic of intelligence quotients, often claiming he has “one of the highest,” while labeling rivals such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as “​​Low IQ individuals.”

He also claims to be extremely knowledgeable about lawn care. In August, he noted: “ I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world.”

open image in gallery The California governor's press office posted the image after Trump’s remarks about lawnmowers ( Governor Newsom Press Office )

In response to Monday’s remarks, Newsom’s press office posted a photo of Trump appearing to shout at a boy mowing the lawn at the White House in 2017. A speech bubble added to Trump reads: “Do you have a 185 IQ?”

Newsom, viewed by many as a contender for the White House in 2028, has taken a page out of Trump’s social media playbook, often making bombastic, all-caps attacks against the president on X.

On Monday, Newsom also criticized the president for pardoning major drug traffickers — while waging a lethal boat strike campaign on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean.

open image in gallery In the image Newsom posted, Trump asks a child mowing the White House lawn if he has a "185 IQ." ( Getty Images )

“ALL HAIL OUR NARCO-IN-CHIEF!” Newsom’s press office wrote on X.

Hours earlier, the governor’s account reposted a message saying U.S. layoffs are on track to exceed those of the Great Recession, writing: “WOW. THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT. WE LOVE YOUR GOLDEN ERA!!”

Trump often lambasts the California governor online, accusing him of “destroying” his state and giving him the derisive nickname “Newscum.”