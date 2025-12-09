Newsom uses infamous Trump lawnmower pic to make fun of president over his comments about machinery
“Frankly, you really have to be, in many cases, you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower,” Trump said Monday
California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed an infamous photo of President Donald Trump to troll him over his recent comments about lawn care.
During a Monday Cabinet meeting, Trump suggested that you need an extremely high IQ to power up a lawnmower these days.
“Farming equipment has gotten too expensive,” Trump said. “They put these environmental excesses on the equipment, which don’t do a damn thing except make it complicated, make it impractical, and frankly, you really have to be, in many cases, you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower.”
The president regularly brings up the topic of intelligence quotients, often claiming he has “one of the highest,” while labeling rivals such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as “Low IQ individuals.”
He also claims to be extremely knowledgeable about lawn care. In August, he noted: “ I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world.”
In response to Monday’s remarks, Newsom’s press office posted a photo of Trump appearing to shout at a boy mowing the lawn at the White House in 2017. A speech bubble added to Trump reads: “Do you have a 185 IQ?”
Newsom, viewed by many as a contender for the White House in 2028, has taken a page out of Trump’s social media playbook, often making bombastic, all-caps attacks against the president on X.
On Monday, Newsom also criticized the president for pardoning major drug traffickers — while waging a lethal boat strike campaign on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean.
“ALL HAIL OUR NARCO-IN-CHIEF!” Newsom’s press office wrote on X.
Hours earlier, the governor’s account reposted a message saying U.S. layoffs are on track to exceed those of the Great Recession, writing: “WOW. THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT. WE LOVE YOUR GOLDEN ERA!!”
Trump often lambasts the California governor online, accusing him of “destroying” his state and giving him the derisive nickname “Newscum.”
