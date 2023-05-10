George Santos charged – live: Federal charges ‘just the start’ says ex-aide as Santos to appear in court
New York Republican could appear in court as soon as Wednesday
George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, has been hit with a series of federal charges.
The exact nature of the charges aren’t yet public and remain under seal but they concern federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.
Mr Santos could reportedly appear in federal court in New York’s eastern district as soon as Wednesday.
The New York Republican has been under investigation by multiple bodies since being elected, including the House Ethics Committee, as well as the Federal Election Commission, and local and federal prosecutors.
When reached for comment about the news on Tuesday, Mr Santos claimed he was unaware of the charges.
“This is news to me,” he told The Associated Press. “You’re the first to call me about this.”
Derek Myers, a former aide for the congressman, tweeted that he had been working as a “confidential informant and human asset” for the FBI. He told NewsNation that the Justice Department’s charges are “just the start” of an “avalanche” of problems for the Republican lawmaker.
George Santos to appear in court as soon as today on federal charges
George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, has been hit with a series of federal charges.
The exact nature of the charges aren’t yet public and remain under seal but they concern federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.
The New York Republican has been under investigation by multiple bodies since being elected, including the House Ethics Committee, as well as the Federal Election Commission, and local and federal prosecutors.
Mr Santos could reportedly appear in federal court in New York’s eastern district as soon as Wednesday.
WATCH: How comedians imitated George Santos
George Santos, with his mix of wild claims about his life and his distinctive sweater-and-suit look, proved irresistible as a target for late-night comedians.
Here’s our roundup of some of the best impersonations.
A day full of dramatic charges
Tuesday saw two high-profile New York Republicans face serious charges in court.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll.
Donald Trump found liable for sexual abuse in E Jean Carroll trial
E Jean Carroll will be awarded damages after successfully suing the former president for battery
Then, freshman congressman George Santos was hit with federal charges, likely related to his campaign finances.
Prosecutors file criminal charges against New York congressman George Santos
Authorities have reportedly been investigating the congressman for campaign finance violations
George Santos’s lies have hurt him in the past
The New York rep has previously faced intense blowback for his false claims of having Jewish heritage.
Earlier this year, Democrats in New York slammed the GOP representative after he took to the House floor to deliver a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The embattled Republican congressman paid tribute to victims and survivors of the Nazi-era genocide and condemned antisemitism.
Andrew Feinberg had the story.
New York Democrats slam George Santos after Holocaust Remembrance Day speech
“Sit the f**k down, George” said Democrat Reema Rasool on Twitter
George Santos’s other set of criminal charges (in Brazil)
Embattled New York Representative George Santos reached an agreement to settle a years-old criminal case against him in Brazil earlier this year, according to a report from CNN.
Mr Santos reportedly reached the deal with Brazilian prosecutors, under which he will formally confess to check fraud and pay restitution.
The freshman GOP lawmaker is accused of stealing a checkbook from an elderly person who his mother was caring for in 2010. He later admitted to forging checks from that checkbook to purchase items, including clothing and shoes.
A petition from his Brazilian attorney asks to arrange a non-prosecution agreement, citing Mr Santos’ employment as a US lawmaker and calling him “re-socialised”.
Andrew Feinberg has the details for The Independent.
George Santos accepts deal in Brazilian check fraud case
New York Republican previously denied committing any crimes in Brazil
George Santos decided in March to seek reelection
US Rep George Santos filed paperwork earlier this year indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign amid ongoing criminal and ethics investigations into lies he told while running for office.
The filing with the Federal Election Commission does not necessarily mean that Santos will run for a second term, but it allows his campaign committees to continue raising money, some of which could be used to pay future legal bills. Money he raises could also be used to repay more than $700,000 that he claimed to have loaned his campaign.
Get all the details in our full story.
George Santos files paperwork for reelection despite months of mounting scandals
Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York has filed paperwork indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign
The strange scandal of George Santos and a dying dog
The FBI is investigating claims that Rep George Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.
Richard Osthoff says that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to POLITICO.
Graeme Massie has the story.
FBI interviews veteran who says George Santos took money intended for dying dog
Richard Osthoff alleges lawmaker raised $3,000 for his sick dog but disappeared with the funds
George Santos: From congressional ‘imposter’ to federal charges
The Independent has been tracking the strange career of George Santos since the very start.
Earlier this year, Richard Hall traveled to the New York Republican’s district to find the real man behind the bizarre lies.
Watch “The Imposter in Congress” below.
ICYMI: Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against New York congressman George Santos
Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against George Santos, the Republican congressman whose campaign was littered with falsehoods about his past.
Mr Santos is expected to appear on Wednesday at a federal court in New York’s Eastern District, where the charges have been filed, the network reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. CNN first reported on the charges against Mr Santos. Multiple news organisations confirmed the report, including the Associated Press, NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.
The exact charges have not yet been revealed, but Mr Santos was reportedly under investigation by the Justice Department for his campaign finances.
The charges represent a rapid rise and fall for a man his own constituents decried as an “imposter.”
Richard Hall reports for The Independent.
Prosecutors file criminal charges against New York congressman George Santos
Authorities have reportedly been investigating the congressman for campaign finance violations
Calls grow from New York Democrats for George Santos to resign
Unsurprisingly, Democrats on Capitol Hill from the New York delegation are renewing their calls for George Santos to resign from Congress, after the Long Island Republican was reportedly charged with federal crimes on Tuesday.
“I believe that Representative Santos should have resigned before he was even sworn-in,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CBS News. “I think that the pattern of dishonesty here is very clear”
“Now that Santos has been indicted, it is incumbent on Speaker Kevin McCarthy to eliminate the stain of Santos on this hallowed institution by removing him from Congress immediately,” Rep Dan Goldman added in an interview with the network. “We cannot wait any longer.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies