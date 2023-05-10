George Santos to appear in court as soon as today on federal charges

✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, has been hit with a series of federal charges.

The exact nature of the charges aren’t yet public and remain under seal but they concern federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.

Mr Santos could reportedly appear in federal court in New York’s eastern district as soon as Wednesday.

The New York Republican has been under investigation by multiple bodies since being elected, including the House Ethics Committee, as well as the Federal Election Commission, and local and federal prosecutors.

When reached for comment about the news on Tuesday, Mr Santos claimed he was unaware of the charges.

“This is news to me,” he told The Associated Press. “You’re the first to call me about this.”

Derek Myers, a former aide for the congressman, tweeted that he had been working as a “confidential informant and human asset” for the FBI. He told NewsNation that the Justice Department’s charges are “just the start” of an “avalanche” of problems for the Republican lawmaker.