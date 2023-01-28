✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

George Santos has now been accused of making a vile joke about Hitler and killing Jews and Black people in a resurfaced Facebook post – marking just the latest scandal to hit the newly-elected congressman.

In a 2011 comment on Facebook, obtained by Patch, Mr Santos allegedly wrote: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.”

Mr Santos’ former roommate confirmed the account’s validity to the outlet and said that the congressman used to often make antisemitic comments. An attorney for Mr Santos told Patch the Facebook post is “completely false”.

The allegation comes as the congressman has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust. He later walked back the claims saying he was “Jew-ish”.

As well as being exposed for making a series of lies during his campaign run, Mr Santos is also under scrutiny over an amended financial disclosure form he filed with the FEC this week. For starters, there are two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.