George Santos – news: Secret tapes catch congressman admitting he ‘lied to everyone’ and giving Botox advice
Congressman admits he ‘obviously f***** up’ in new recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer
Bombshell secret tapes have caught embattled GOP congressman George Santos admitting that he “lied to everyone”.
In the audio, obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo, Mr Santos is heard telling a prospective staffer that he had lied, including to his chief of staff Charley Lovett.
“I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” he says in the audio.
“And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people.”
In the recording, Mr Santos is also heard offering advice about Botox, saying: “Stop going to Colombia for your diluted Botox.”
The candid insight into the goings-on inside Mr Santos’ office comes as he stood down from his committee assignments this week and scrutiny continues to mount over his campaign finances.
The FBI is now said to be investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery for a disabled veteran’s dying dog.
A bizzare new saga has opened up in the seemingly unending spiral that has become George Santos’s arrival on Capitol Hill after a reporter published leaked audio from the congressman’s office on Thurdsay evening.
The audio, obtained and published by Talking Points Memo, was reportedly recorded in the congressional office of Mr Santos without the congressman or his staff’s permission. In the clip, the reporter (Derek Myers) is informed that his potential position with the Santos office will not be moving forward following a review of his background, and in particular a legal case that arose from the course of his reporting.
In it, Mr Santos makes some of the most self-aware comments about the scope of his deceptions that he has made in any setting so far.
“I’ve obviously f***ed up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” Mr Santos says in the clip, while referring to his chief of staff Charley Lovett.
FBI interviews veteran who says Santos took money raised for dying dog
The FBI is investigating claims that Representative George Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.
Richard Osthoff says that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to Politico.
He told the outlet that he gave the agents text messages from Mr Santos, whom he claims raised $3,000 to save pit bull mix Sapphire but never handed it over.
FBI interviews veteran who says George Santos took money intended for dying dog
All the times comedians impersonated George Santos
Comedians have been giving George Santos a bit of roasting since the congressman was caught telling lies about his life.
Harvey Guillen and Nelson Franklin are among those who have impersonated the New York Republican.
This video gives a glimpse of all of the times comedians mocked the politician on their late-night slots.
Mr Santos responded to the fun-poking on Twitter, saying: “I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far.”
George Santos ridiculed for speech about Jewish community
George Santos was ridiculed on social media following his House floor speech about his support for the Jewish community.
The congressman has been accused of lying about being a descended of Holocaust survivors.
“Today I rise to congratulate my colleagues on voting to remove rep Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee,” Mr Santos said.
“The passage of HR 76 sends a strong message that we support Israel and the Jewish community,” he continued.
Following his speech, people tore into him on Twitter.“The nerve. The pure, unadulterated nerve would be admirable if it weren’t so aggravating,” wrote user Danny O’Neil.
“You lied that you were Jewish, used a fake Jewish-sounding last name and said, ‘Oh well, the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew,’ and made up that your family survived the Holocaust, you ghoul.”
George Santos’ campaign spent more than $26,000 at Italian restaurant
Representative George Santos’ campaign has provided no shortage of mysteries for political reporters and observers to try to unravel.
One of the latest, from his campaign finance disclosures, is exactly how Mr Santos’s team managed to spend more than $26,000 at a single Italian restaurant since his first run for Congress in 2020.
The campaign finance disclosures released this week showed Santos’s campaign spent $26,032.06 over the last three-plus years at Il Bacco Ristorante Italiano in Little Neck, New York – an Italian spot located in Queens.
George Santos’ campaign spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens
Santos and other GOP politicians criticised for wearing assault weapon pins
House Democrats criticised freshman Republicans, including embattled Representative George Santos, for wearing assault rifle pins on Capitol Hill.
Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez of California tweeted out photos of Representatives Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Mr Santos of New York wearing lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon.
“Where are these assault weapon pins coming from? Who is passing these out?” he tweeted.
Democrats say GOP reps wearing assault weapon pins ‘isn’t the flex you think it is’
George Santos’s ‘embarrassing’ karaoke account has been revealed
What appears the karaoke account of scandal-ridden New York Republican Representative George Santos has been unearthed on the singing app Smule.
The account is registered under the name “georgedevolder”, according to Rolling Stone. Mr Santos’s full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.
The profile picture shows Mr Santos wearing a bowtie and doing the “duck face,” the magazine notes.
‘Gift that keeps on giving’: George Santos’ karaoke account has been revealed
Santos admits he “obviously f***** up,” gives advice on botox in recorded conversation with prospective staffer
Rep George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” in a recording reportedly made without his permission and obtained and reported by the progressive news site Talking Points Memo, shedding light on the embattled Congressman’s state of mind as investigations into his finances and past continues.
The recording of Mr Santos was reportedly made inside his office by a prospective staffer and journalist named Derek Myers who Mr Santos ultimately decided not to hire due to concerns over legal charges Mr Myers is facing in Ohio over his decision to publish recorded court testimony.
In the recording reported on in Talking Points Memo, Mr Santos admits that he lied to his chief of staff while also commenting on Mr Myers’ decision to get botox in Colombia and reflecting on the qualities of Brazilian candy.
He does not say outright that his office will not be hiring Mr Myers in the recording, but does say that “it’s bad enough that I have to answer for myself these days, I don’t want to have to answer, prospectively, for you.”
Santos expects secret recordings taped by prospective staffer will be published this evening
Rep George Santos already had a raft of issues to deal with, and now he has another one: the forthcoming release of secret recordings made in his office by a prosepctive staffer.
Mr Santos told Semafor that he believes the recordings made by the prospective staffer, Derek Myers, will be published this evening in Talking Points Memo after the progressive news site contacted his office requesting comment for a story based on a conversation he had with Mr Myers.
The congressman told Semafor that his office was preparing to hire Mr Myers but was given pause when it learned that Mr Myers is facing wiretapping charges in Ohio for publishing recorded court testimony in his former role as a journalist. Mr Santos said he asked Mr Myers to explain the situation, and ultimately decided not to hire him based on that conversation.
“I was so loyal to George, I defended him everywhere I went and then he just throws me away like I’m replaceable because I am,” Mr Myers wrote to Mr Santos’ chief of staff in a message obtained by Semafor. “I want a second chance. This was never about the money. This was about purpose and serving the citizens. You gave George a second chance. Please let me at least have a FIRST chance.”
Democratic rep asks SEC to investigate George Santos
New York Rep Ritchie Torres has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate embattled congressman Ritchie Torres for allegedly violating securities laws.
“Mr. Santos illegally operated as a broker without a license, raising funds from unsuspecting investors for Harbor City Capitol, a 17 million dollar Ponzi Scheme,” Mr Torres said.
