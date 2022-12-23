Newly elected GOP congressman is now under scrutiny from New York attorney general

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The New York Attorney General’s Office says it is “looking into a number of issues” related to newly elected Republican lawmaker George Santos.

Mr Santos won Long Island’s Nassau County seat in Congress in November’s midterm elections but his life history has come under intense scrutiny ever since.

The openly gay Republican told campaign events that he had graduated from Baruch College, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and managed a family-based real estate company.

But The New York Times reported that it found no evidence to back those claims up and Mr Santos has not responded to the allegations.

The state’s attorney general’s office refused to say if it had formally opened a probe into Mr Santos, according to NBC News.

Joe Murray, a lawyer for Mr Santos, told NBC News that he had “not been contacted by anyone” from the New York Attorney General’s Office.

Mr Santos took to Twitter on Thursday to address his district’s constituents and told them that he would release more information next week.

“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he tweeted.

Mr Santos’s opponent in the November election, Democrat Robert Zimmerman, said members of both parties “should be grateful” that the New York attorney general is looking into Santos.