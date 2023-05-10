✕ Close George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges

George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations, lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, pleaded not guilty after being hit with a series of federal charges.

Mr Santos surrendered to the authorities on Wednesday and was taken into custody at a federal courthouse, according to The New York Times.

He’s set to be released on a $500,000 bond ahead of his next court appearance on 30 June.

Mr Santos has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney led the calls for him to go, saying, “He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress — perhaps should not even be on the public streets”.

When reached for comment about the news on Tuesday, Mr Santos claimed he was unaware of the charges.

“This is news to me,” he told the AP. “You’re the first to call me about this.”