George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations, lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, pleaded not guilty after being hit with a series of federal charges.
Mr Santos surrendered to the authorities on Wednesday and was taken into custody at a federal courthouse, according to The New York Times.
He’s set to be released on a $500,000 bond ahead of his next court appearance on 30 June.
Mr Santos has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney led the calls for him to go, saying, “He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress — perhaps should not even be on the public streets”.
When reached for comment about the news on Tuesday, Mr Santos claimed he was unaware of the charges.
“This is news to me,” he told the AP. “You’re the first to call me about this.”
George Santos has been arrested after surrendering himself to authorities at a Long Island federal court on Wednesday morning.
The congressman for New York’s third district, who won his election after a campaign that was littered with lies about his past, was arrested shortly after 9am.
The indictment, which was unsealed on Wednesday, alleges a series of fraudulent schemes resulting in seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Long before his arrest on Wednesday for fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, George Santos was a pariah in the Long Island congressional district he was elected to represent.
He was the subject of almost daily protests and press conferences organised by local residents. The Nassau County Republican Party disowned him, and so too did six local Republican members of Congress. He was rarely seen out in public, or at his district office — even when Congress is on break.
His only safe space, it seems, was Washington DC.
His was a story of electoral politics turned on its head. A member of Congress should, in theory, have more to fear from the snakepit of the Capitol than the people who elected them. The reason why Santos didn’t tell us something about the state of the Republican Party today.
Let’s start with an uncontestable truth: George Santos is an imposter. That is true by any measure of the word. He lied about his own personal history, his experience and his wealth. That is without even mentioning the as-yet unproven allegations about his campaign spending, which has now resulted in charges from federal prosecutors.
There is a distinct divide between local Republicans and their colleagues in Washington DC
Santos set to appear in court next on 30 June
Mr Santos is being let go on a $500,000 bond ahead of his next court appearance on 30 June after pleading not guilty to the 13 federal charges he faces.
George Santos pleads not guilty, to be released on $500,000 bond
Mr Santos pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the 13 charges he faces.
He’s set to be released on a $500,000 bond, according to the AP.
Mitt Romney calls for George Santos’s immediate resignation as own party turns on him
Utah Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday said embattled New York congressman George Santos should resign from Congress after the first-term House member was indicted on 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.
Speaking to reporters in the Capitol on the day Mr Santos was arrested and set to be arraigned in a Long Island federal courtroom, Mr Romney called for him to step down immediately.
“I think we’re seeing that the wheels of justice may grind slow, but they grind fine and he will have his day in court, but it certainly appears that things are not going well for Mr. Santos,” he said.
Mr Romney previously told Mr Santos he had no business being in the House of Representatives during a testy exchange before President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress in March.
In the confrontation between the Utah Senator and the freshman New York representative that was captured by television cameras, Mr Romney called Mr Santos “an embarrassment” and told him: “You don’t belong here”.
McCarthy ‘concerned’ about Santos charges
Santos lawyer and aide avoid questions as they enter courthouse
Fraud Scheme: Five counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering
According to the unsealed indictment, between September and October 2022, Mr Santos allegedly “knowingly and intentionally devise a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money by means of one or more materially false and fraudulent pretences, presentation and promises.”
Federal prosecutors accused Mr Santos of lying to donors and supporters by portraying a Florida LLC company, which Mr Santos served as the manager of through another company, as a fund for his campaign for the House of Representatives.
The indictment alleges that Mr Santos told donors and supporters that the Florida LLC was a Section 501(c)(4) social welfare organisation, or an independent expenditure committe when it was neither.
Three of the wire fraud counts allege that Mr Santos falsely told two unnamed donors that funding would be used to support his candidacy for the House by purchasing television advertisements.
However, Mr Santos allegedly used the money received for personal expenses, “including to make cash withdrawals, personal purchases of luxury designer clothing, credit card payments, a car payment, payments on personal debts, and one or more bank transfers to Devolder Santos’ personal associates.”
The three counts of money laundering allege that Mr Santos electronically transferred $24,000 - $25,000 of the money donors sent to the Florida company to his personal bank accounts.
Watch live: Republican George Santos expected in New York federal court
Wire fraud, money laundering and stealing public money: Here are the 13 charges against George Santos
New York Representative George Santos has been arrested and charged with 13 criminal counts, including money laundering, stealing public money, wire fraud and making false statements to Congress.
In an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, federal prosecutors outlined three main fraudulent schemes that Mr Santos orchestrated to enrich himself.
One of the schemes included misleading supporters and donors into giving him money which Mr Santos allegedly used for personal expenses like purchasing designer clothing and credit card payments.
Another alleges Mr Santos attempted to receive unemployment benefits through New York State.
The final one alleges that Mr Santos lied about his personal finances when disclosing them to the House of Representatives during his campaign.
