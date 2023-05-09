George Santos news - live: New York congressman hit with federal charges following campaign finance probe
New York Republican could appear in court as soon as Wednesday
George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, has been charged with a series of federal offences.
The exact nature of the charges aren’t yet public and are under seal, but concern federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.
The New York Republican has been under investigation by multiple bodies since being elected, including the House Ethics Committee, as well as the Federal Election Commission, and local and federal prosecutors.
Mr Santos could reportedly appear in court as soon as Wednesday.
What has George Santos said about his many campaign exaggerations?
For a man accused of telling numerous lies, and reportedly charged on Tuesday with federal crimes, Representative George Santos has spent recent months apparently unbothered.
In April, he said he has a “clean conscience.”
George Santos insists he has a ‘clean conscience’ after lying about background
New York congressman faces calls to resign from his colleagues and constituents
WATCH: The Independent’s documentary on George Santos’s many lies
George Santos made waves on the political scene of Washington D.C. by flipping New York’s 3rd congressional district seat in the November midterms, a once reliable Democratic seat. But, soon, reports emerged that many things in his résumé and the life story told to the public wasn’t all strictly true. Santos is refusing to stand aside as the controversy mounts but how long can that position hold?
Senior US Correspondent Richard Hall visited Long Island and Nassau county to find out the truth, trying to track down the real George Santos.
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
George Santos: Every lie disgraced Republican Congressman has been accused of making
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
Every lie George Santos has been accused of making
The New York Republican now reportedly facing federal charges brought by Justice Department
Breaking news: George Santos hit with federal charges
Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against George Santos, the Republican congressman whose campaign was littered with falsehoods about his past, CNN reported.
Mr Santos is expected to appear on Wednesday at a federal court in New York’s Eastern District, where the charges have been filed, the network reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
The Independent contacted the Eastern District for comment.
The exact charges have not yet been revealed, but the Washington Post previously reported that the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section was investigating Mr Santos — specifically, his campaign finances.
Richard Hall is following the story for The Independent.
Prosecutors file criminal charges against New York congressman George Santos: report
Authorities have reportedly been investigating the congressman for campaign finance violations
