George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, has been charged with a series of federal offences.

The exact nature of the charges aren’t yet public and are under seal, but concern federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.

The New York Republican has been under investigation by multiple bodies since being elected, including the House Ethics Committee, as well as the Federal Election Commission, and local and federal prosecutors.

Mr Santos could reportedly appear in court as soon as Wednesday.