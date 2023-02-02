George Santos - news: Veteran who accused Santos over dying dog talks to FBI, as karaoke account revealed
Congressman Goerge Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos is facing yet another issue after his longtime treasurer jumped ship amid suspected probes by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the Justice Department (DOJ) into his campaign finances.
Nancy Marks officially filed her resignation with the FEC on Tuesday from the serial liar’s campaign and four other political committees affiliated with him.
Her resignation came one week after Mr Santos’ campaign filed documents naming replacement treasurer Thomas Datwyler – only for Mr Datwyler to reveal that he had turned down the job and the congressman had listed him without his authorisation.
This prompted the FEC to issue a legal warning to Mr Santos’ campaign about “knowingly and willfully making any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation to a federal government agency”.
Meanwhile, Mr Santos’ family says they are “dumbfounded” by the congressman’s claim that they donated thousands of dollars to his campaign.
Alongside the legal turmoil, Mr Santos stood down from his committee assignments on Tuesday – just days after they were assigned – and continues to come under scrutiny for a plethora of lies.
Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating claims that Mr Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.
Richard Osthoff says that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to POLITICO.
FBI interviews veteran who says George Santos took money intended for dying dog
Richard Osthoff alleges lawmaker raised $3,000 for his sick dog but disappeared with the funds.
Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters about the fate of George Santos on Wednesday and explained further about the meeting the two had Tuesday which resulted in the New York congressman resigning from two committees.
“Santos stepping down is based upon Santos issues. I think it’s better that Santos is not on committees right now until he clears up these issues,” Mr McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol. “I had a discussion with him and he said … it would be best that he doesn’t serve on committees right now.”
According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Mr McCarthy said that he had “new questions” about Mr Santos’s long list of lies that would need to be answered before the House Ethics Committee.
“I think going through ethics will answer some others. I think until he goes through that, it would be better that he doesn’t serve on committees,” said the Speaker.
Asked why it’s a good idea for Santos to step down now when he just gave him committees, McCarthy said: “I had some new questions. I think going through ethics will answer some others. I think until he goes through that, it would be better that he doesn't serve on committees.”— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 1, 2023
Santos family ‘dumbfounded’ after congressman claims donation from them
Relatives of George Santos tell Mother Jones they are “dumbounded” by the congressman’s claim that they donated thousands of dollars to his campaign, as was reported in FEC filings.
A family member who asked not to be identified told the magazine “It’s all news to me” and “I don’t have that money to throw around!”
‘Gift that keeps on giving’: George Santos’ ‘embarrassing’ karaoke account has been revealed
What appears the karaoke account of scandal-ridden New York Republican Representative George Santos has been unearthed on the singing app Smule.
The account is registered under the name “georgedevolder,” according to Rolling Stone. Mr Santos’s full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.
The profile picture shows Mr Santos wearing a bowtie and doing the “duck face,” the magazine notes.
Twitter users were quick to share their takes on the congressman’s karaoke endeavours.
‘Gift that keeps on giving’: George Santos’ karaoke account has been revealed
‘According to Santos, those recordings earned him a Tony, a Grammy, a Purple Heart and the Nobel Prize for volleyball,’ Stephen Colbert jokes
WATCH: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
George Santos made waves on the political scene of Washington D.C. by flipping New York’s 3rd congressional district seat in the November midterms, a once reliable Democratic seat. But, soon, reports emerged that many things in his résumé and the life story told to the public wasn’t all strictly true. Santos is refusing to stand aside as the controversy mounts but how long can that position hold?
The Independent’s Senior US Correspondent Richard Hall visited Long Island and Nassau county to find out the truth, trying to track down the real George Santos.
Why George Santos could still end up being ousted from Congress after resigning from his committees
George Santos on Tuesday announced that he would voluntarily step down from two House committees in order to “avoid drama” as he remains engulfed in a scandal resulting from his numerous lies about his background.
But that self-inflicted pariahship might not be the end of the troubles Mr Santos faces in the weeks ahead.
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
The House Ethics Committee and Santos’s own colleagues could have the final say
Mother Jones uncovers yet another questionable Santos donation
Left-leaning news site Mother Jones has uncovered another item on George Santos’s FEC filings that demands explanation.
According to the outlet’s bureau chief, a family member of Mr Santos who is listed as donating $5,800 to the campaign now tells reporters that they never authorised a donation to Mr Santos’s congressional bid at all.
It’s just the latest problem arising from amended filings the congressman’s campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission last week.
George Santos to step down from House committees after meeting with Kevin McCarthy
George Santos will voluntarily step down from two House committees he recently joined after meeting Tuesday morning with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The move comes after weeks of calls from Democrats for Mr McCarthy to do more to punish the freshman congressman who has now admitted to lying about much of his background and faces a federal investigation by the Justice Department.
WATCH: All the times comedians impersonated George Santos
Comedians have been giving George Santos a bit of a roasting since the congressman was caught telling lies about his life.
Harvey Guillen and Nelson Franklin are among those who have impersonated the New York Republican.
This video gives a glimpse of all of the times comedians mocked the politician on their late-night slots.
Mr Santos responded to the fun-poking on Twitter, saying: “I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far.”
New York Democrats slam George Santos after Holocaust Remembrance Day speech
Democrats in New York are slamming GOP Representative and serial liar George Santos after he took to the House floor last week to deliver a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The embattled Republican congressman paid tribute to victims and survivors of the Nazi-era genocide and condemned antisemitism during his address.
“Antisemitism is a plague in this nation, and it is undoubtedly up to us to ensure this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again,” he said.
New York Democrats slam George Santos after Holocaust Remembrance Day speech
“Sit the f**k down, George” said Democrat Reema Rasool on Twitter
