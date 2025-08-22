Ghislaine Maxwell interview live: DOJ drops hours of transcripts with lines on Epstein list and Trump involvement
Maxwell, a convicted sex offender, told Deputy Attorney General she never witnessed President Donald Trump doing anything ‘inappropriate’
The sudden release of the transcript Friday comes as the department begins to turn over documents from the disgraced financier’s sex trafficking investigation to the House Oversight Committee.
Earlier this month, the committee subpoenaed the DOJ regarding the criminal case against the late convicted sex offender and financier that has recently shaken the top levels of Trump’s administration, attracting myriad conspiracy theories.
Once received, the committee plans to make public some of the Epstein files, a spokesperson told CNN. It is not clear when that will be.
Maxwell ‘absolutely never’ saw Trump engage in inappropriate activity with Epstein’s circle, bombshell interview reveals
The Justice Department has released the transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom and abuse young girls. Blanche interviewed her last month over two days in Tallahassee, Florida.
In the interview, Maxwell told Blanche she never witnessed President Donald Trump, who was once friends with Epstein, doing anything “inappropriate.”
Katie Hawkinson has the full story:
DOJ releases transcripts of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview on Epstein case
More flattering words for Trump
Ghislaine Maxwell appeared keen to appeal to the president in her interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
When discussing trips she went on with rich and powerful people, she noted that there were so many she didn't recall them all.
"I went on a lot of trips. Now I don't recall all of them. Not because I'm trying to be evasive or anything, but I just don't remember them all,” she said, per a transcript of their interview.
“And after a while, you know, in the incredible job that you have, all of you, that when you're so high pressured and you're spending so much time with extraordinary people like you do with President Trump, it – it can blur."
Ghislaine Maxwell discusses Epstein's relationship with Trump and whether 'the list' exists
Ghislaine Maxwell does not believe Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide
Ghislaine Maxwell said she does not believe Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.
The disgraced financier was found dead in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking – which has since sparked numerous conspiracy theories.
Asked about the circumstances surrounding the death, Maxwell said: “I do not believe he died by suicide, no.
When asked by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche if she had “any speculation” on who might have killed Epstein she replied: “I... no I don’t,” per a transcript of the interview.
Maxwell says stories of her flying Bill Clinton
Ghislaine Maxwell said rumors that she had once flown former president Bill Clinton in a helicopter to Jeffrey Epstein’s island was “patently absurd.”
Such claims were made by one of Epstein’s victims and principal accusers, Virginia Giuffre, who said she spent time with Clinton on Epstein's island and that she flew there with Clinton in a helicopter piloted by Maxwell.
“The story as told is so patently absurd, that I flew [Clinton] in the helicopter,” Maxwell said in an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
“I am a helicopter pilot, that is true. But the notion of me flying an ex-president in a machine. That would terrify me. I would never even take that responsibility. Can you imagine? Yeah, no.”
Maxwell says Bill Clinton did not visit Epstein's island
Ghislaine Maxwell says the former U.S. president Bill Clinton was not a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and that she did not believe he had visited the disgraced financier’s private island.
“President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein's friend... So I guess, indirectly, through Mr. Epstein, because it was with his plane, but I'd have been there anyway without him,” she told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
“Do you know whether, for 17 example, President Clinton ever received a massage?” Blanche asked her.
Maxwell replied: “I don't believe he did.”
Blanche continued: “I think you said... you're not aware of President Clinton ever going to [Epstein’s private] island?”
“He never. Absolutely never went,” Maxwell replied.
“And I can be sure of that because there's no way he would've gone – I don't believe there's any way that he would've gone to the island, had I not been there. Because I don't believe he had an independent friendship, if you will, with Epstein.”
Maxwell denies the existence of Epstein's 'client list'
Ghislaine Maxwell’s has denied the existence of Jeffrey Epstein’s highly controversial “client list” that has long-been the source of conspiracy theories.
During an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, was asked about the list – which was alleged to have contained the information of associates of the deceased pedophile financier.
“There's been a lot of conversations about whether Mr. Epstein maintained, like, a list of people, like a book of famous people that he knew.,” Blanche asked her.
“Like a, it's called a black book or a client list or a list. Did you know of the existence of any such list?”
Maxwell replied: “There is no list.”
Maxwell says Trump 'absolutely never' was inappropriate with masseuses
In part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s high profile interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the British socialite was asked directly about Donald Trump’s relationship with the disgraced finacier.
“I don't know how they met, and I don't know how they became friends,” Maxwell said, per the transcripts.
“I certainly saw them together and I remember the few times I observed them together, but they were friendly. I mean, they seemed friendly.”
Blanche continued: “And did you ever hear Mr. Epstein or anybody say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or with anybody in your world?”
“Absolutely never, in any context,” Maxwell replied.
Ghislaine Maxwell hailed Trump's 'extraordinary achievement' in becoming president
In part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s high profile interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the British socialite praised Donald Trump for his “extraordinary achievement” on becoming president.
“So my father liked him very much, and he was loved – really liked his [first] wife [Ivana Trump] as well, because we were both Czechoslovakian,” the unredacted transcript read. “And as far as I'm concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me.”
“And I just want to say that I find... I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now.
“And I like him, and I've always liked him. So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him.”
Trump uses Epstein question to boast about achievements
When asked about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal Wednesday, Trump side-stepped and used the opportunity to boast about his achievements and take aim at the Democrats instead.
“We had the greatest six months, seven months in the history of the presidency. And the Democrats don't know what to do, so they keep bringing up that stuff, but it affected them,” he said.
“Bill Clinton was on his plane and went to the island. I don't want to bring that up.”
“This is a democratic hoax to try and get the the at the the significance of what we've done over the past seven months. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. They say it's number one in history.”
