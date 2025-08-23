Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in interview released by Trump DOJ: Live

Ghislaine Maxwell discusses Epstein's relationship with Trump and whether 'the list' exists

Ghislaine Maxwell has said she does not believe late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide in new interview transcripts from Trump’s Department of Justice.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate, who is currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking conspiracy and other charges, was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over two days in July.

In the transcripts, released on Friday, she also dismissed theories he was murdered in prison as “ludicrous”, adding she believed his death was due to an “internal situation” at the prison and the failure of the authorities. Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was found with a noose made out of a bedsheet and the authorities ruled the death a suicide.

The disgraced British socialite and convicted sex offender also stated there was “absolutely no” client list and denied the authenticity of a “famous photograph” appearing to show Prince Andrew with a woman who was unnamed in the transcripts.

Maxwell's interviews with the Justice Department have been made public as the Trump administration attempts to dismiss claims of a supposed conspiracy surrounding the case of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the many details in the lengthy transcripts was her denial of ever seeing Donald Trump involved in any of Epstein’s criminal activities. The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and stated that their friendship ended more than 15 years ago.

Maxwell said, according to the transcripts, adding that he “was a gentleman in all respects.”

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia has called her a “known liar” and says “she cannot be trusted,” as she is “desperate for a pardon” from Trump.