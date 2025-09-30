Government shutdown 2025 live: Trump threatens ‘irreversible’ layoffs if Democrats block spending plan with midnight deadline
A meeting Monday between the president and Democratic leaders resulted in no breakthrough
Donald Trump has blamed Democratic leaders for the looming government shutdown, warning that there will be “irreversible” layoffs of federal employees if lawmakers reach an agreement on a spending plan by midnight tonight.
A meeting Monday between the president and Democratic leaders resulted in no breakthrough, with Senator Chuck Schumer saying both sides still had “very large differences” on issues including health care.
Democrats have demanded the reversal of cuts to Medicaid, set out earlier this year in Trump’s “Big, Beautiful, Bill.” Republicans have falsely claimed that the Democrats are demanded funding for unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump said that he was “the last person” that wanted a shut down. “Now, with that being said, we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for [Democrats] and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like."
Vice president JD Vance blamed the Democrats directly for the looming shutdown. “You don’t use your policy disagreements as leverage to not pay our troops, to not have essential services of government actually function,” he said Monday.
