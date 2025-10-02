Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Government shutdown live updates: Trump calls to clear ‘dead wood’ in government as he determines which agencies to cut

Trump is set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought to discuss agency cuts on day two of the government shutdown

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 02 October 2025 14:40 BST
Comments
What happens during a US government shutdown?

President Donald Trump said Republicans must use the government shutdown to “clear out dead wood, waste and fraud,” as the White House warns that layoffs are “imminent.”

Trump shared the statement on social media late Wednesday night, claiming that “billions of dollars can be saved.” The president is also set to meet with Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Thursday to “determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut.”

Meanwhile, senior Republicans were spotted fine dining on the first night of the U.S. government shutdown, which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso was spotted with other GOP figures dining in Capitol Hill hotspot Bistro Cacao, where a bottle of wine can set you back $750, according to Politico Playbook.

It’s now day two of the government shutdown, which began at midnight Wednesday. The GOP put forth a bill to fund federal agencies that was already approved by the House, but it failed 55 to 45 in the Senate, five shy of the 60 votes needed. The Senate is scheduled to take another vote Friday afternoon.

Which attractions are closed during the government shutdown? What visitors to US need to know

The ongoing government shutdown is sure to affect tourists to the U.S., whether they hope to explore Washington, D.C.’s museums or the nation’s national parks.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re visiting the U.S. soon, from The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder:

Which attractions are closed during the government shutdown?

Exclusive: Smithsonian Museums in Washington DC will remain open until Monday 6 October, but no certainty after that
Katie Hawkinson2 October 2025 14:40

Vibe check: Even moderate Democrats seem to be holding the line

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is nobody's idea of a progressive. She voted for the Iraq War back in 2002. As top Democrat of Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, she enjoys good relationships with Republlicans, including its Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

But Cantwell seemed pretty dug on Wednesday afternoon. She had a simple answer on what it would take to get back to the negotiating table.

"What are our constituents supposed to do when they're seeing dramatic increases in health care costs and they're coming at them right now?" Cantwell told The Independent. "So you don't care about that. What is your idea? What's your idea? You have no idea. You don't want to help them today?"

Eric Garcia2 October 2025 14:32

Trump to meet with OMB Director

President Donald Trump is set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought on Thursday, the second day of the government shutdown.

“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Read his full statement below:

Katie Hawkinson2 October 2025 14:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in