Government shutdown live updates: Trump calls to clear ‘dead wood’ in government as he determines which agencies to cut
Trump is set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought to discuss agency cuts on day two of the government shutdown
President Donald Trump said Republicans must use the government shutdown to “clear out dead wood, waste and fraud,” as the White House warns that layoffs are “imminent.”
Trump shared the statement on social media late Wednesday night, claiming that “billions of dollars can be saved.” The president is also set to meet with Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Thursday to “determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut.”
Meanwhile, senior Republicans were spotted fine dining on the first night of the U.S. government shutdown, which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso was spotted with other GOP figures dining in Capitol Hill hotspot Bistro Cacao, where a bottle of wine can set you back $750, according to Politico Playbook.
It’s now day two of the government shutdown, which began at midnight Wednesday. The GOP put forth a bill to fund federal agencies that was already approved by the House, but it failed 55 to 45 in the Senate, five shy of the 60 votes needed. The Senate is scheduled to take another vote Friday afternoon.
Which attractions are closed during the government shutdown? What visitors to US need to know
The ongoing government shutdown is sure to affect tourists to the U.S., whether they hope to explore Washington, D.C.’s museums or the nation’s national parks.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re visiting the U.S. soon, from The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder:
Vibe check: Even moderate Democrats seem to be holding the line
Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is nobody's idea of a progressive. She voted for the Iraq War back in 2002. As top Democrat of Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, she enjoys good relationships with Republlicans, including its Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
But Cantwell seemed pretty dug on Wednesday afternoon. She had a simple answer on what it would take to get back to the negotiating table.
"What are our constituents supposed to do when they're seeing dramatic increases in health care costs and they're coming at them right now?" Cantwell told The Independent. "So you don't care about that. What is your idea? What's your idea? You have no idea. You don't want to help them today?"
Trump to meet with OMB Director
President Donald Trump is set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought on Thursday, the second day of the government shutdown.
“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Read his full statement below:
