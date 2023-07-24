Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Texas governor Greg Abbott says he will continue deploying floating border barriers in the Rio Grande River, despite a warning from the Justice Department last week it might sue the state for overstepping its jurisdiction.

“Texas will see you in court, Mr President,” the Republican governor wrote in a letter Monday to President Biden, claiming the Democrat’s border policies left him “no other choice” but for Texas to build military-style defences along the US-Mexico border.

“All of this is happening because you have violated your constitutional obligation to defend the States against invasion through faithful execution of federal laws,” Mr Abbott added.

In mid-July, the state neared completion of a $1m, 1,000-foot wall of buoys and netting across the Rio Grande, claiming it would deter illegal immigration outside of ports of entry.

The effort has proved extremely controversial. In addition to warnings from the federal government, Mexico said it is investigating whether the wall violates international treaties surrounding the border.

The governor has also been sued by a local man named Jessie Fuentes, who argues the state has deprived him of his livelihood as a kayak guide and is acting outside of its authority over an international boundary line.

“You’ve taken a beautiful waterway and you’ve converted it into a war zone,” Mr Fuentes recently told The Independent.

Migrant advocates and even some Texas troopers working on the governor’s mission at the border warn that the barriers are increasing unnecessary danger to human life.

“It’s been proven time after time that these so-called prevention through deterrence strategies don’t work,” Fernando García of the Border Network for Human Rights told The Independent. “They have not stopped immigration flows, but what they have done is they have put immigrants at risk.”

In a series of emails shared with news outlets including The Independent, a border medic described questioning orders from superiors to push exhausted migrants back into the river and to refrain from giving them water if captured.

“We were given orders to push the people back into the water to go to Mexico. We decided that this was not the correct thing to do. With the very real potential of exhausted people drowning,” the trooper wrote.

The state has denied the orders took place.

The DPS source also claimed in the span of one week in late June, a teen mother was trapped in razor wire at the border while having a miscarriage, a 15-year-old broke his leg as he tried to find a way around the deterrence buoys, and a man lacerated his leg while trying to rescue his child from razor wire placed on a buoy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.